Ex-Rangers FC administrators settle with Crown Office
- Published
Two men wrongfully arrested during a fraud probe relating to the sale of Rangers have settled a legal claim against Scotland's top law officer.
David Whitehouse and Paul Clark were appointed administrators when the company which ran the Glasgow club went into administration in 2012.
The pair were arrested in 2014 but the Crown has since said the arrests were "malicious".
Both men launched a £20.8m claim for compensation over their arrests.
A case against Police Scotland was settled last month and now the pair, who worked for insolvency firm Duff and Phelps, have settled out of court with the Crown Office.
It is understood the latest settlement is worth several million pounds each and both men will also receive a public apology from Lord Advocate James Wolfe QC in the coming weeks.
Previously, lawyers acting for the Crown admitted much of the prosecution against Mr Clark and Mr Whitehouse was "malicious" and conducted without "probable cause".