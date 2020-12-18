Twenty new schools to be built after £800m investment
Twenty-two new schools are to be built and three will be refurbished, after investment of £800m was announced.
The developments include several new campus schools, which will see a number of existing schools share a new site.
It means 30 schools, six additional support needs units, two Gaelic medium facilities and seven early learning centres across Scotland will be replaced or refurbished.
Ministers say the work will benefit 21,000 children and young people.
Among the schools to gain from the investment are Peebles High School in the Scottish Borders, and Braeview Academy in Dundee.
They have both been badly damaged by fire in recent years.
Other schools, including Highland Council's Nairn Academy and Broadford Primary in Skye, will see deteriorating buildings completely replaced.
Meanwhile, there will be brand new schools built in Elgin, Irvine, and Glasgow, where there is a high demand for primary school places.
Where will the new schools be built?
- Angus Council - Monifieth High School
- City of Edinburgh Council - Liberton High School
- City of Edinburgh Council - Wester Hailes Education Centre
- Dumfries and Galloway Council - Dumfries High School
- Dundee City Council - Proposed new campus to replace Craigie and Braeview High Schools
- East Ayrshire Council - Doon Valley Community Campus, Dalmellington
- Fife Council - Inverkeithing High School
- Glasgow City Council - New city centre primary school
- Glasgow City Council - New Gaelic primary school
- Highland Council - Broadford Primary School
- Highland Council - Nairn Academy
- Midlothian Council - Mayfield Primary School Campus
- Moray Council - Findrassie Primary School, Elgin
- North Ayrshire Council - Montgomerie Park Primary School, Irvine
- Perth and Kinross Council - Perth High School
- Perth and Kinross Council - Primary School(North Perth)
- Renfrewshire Council - Paisley Grammar Community Campus
- Scottish Borders Council - Galashiels Academy
- South Lanarkshire Council - Newton Farm Primary School extension, Cambuslang
- Stirling Council - Callander Primary School
- West Dunbartonshire Council - Faifley Campus
- West Lothian Council - East Calder Primary School
Which schools will be refurbished?
- East Ayrshire Council - St Sophia's Primary School, Galston
- Scottish Borders Council - Peebles High School
- Midlothian Council - Penicuik High School
The new schools are expected to be "digitally enabled", low-carbon buildings which "meet the needs of the whole community".
Mr Swinney said the programme would also boost the construction industry and create jobs.
The £800m fund comes from phase two of the Learning Estate Investment programme, which is a joint investment programme funded equally by the Scottish government and local authorities.
Eleven schools were on the phase one list, announced in September 2019, including Woodmill High School in Dunfermline, a month after it was destroyed by fire.
'Welcome boost'
Mr Swinney said: "This next phase builds on our commitment and proven track record in replacing schools in the poorest condition so that more children or young people can be educated in high-quality buildings and ensure equity of provision.
"Scotland's construction industry has worked incredibly hard to deal with the many challenges presented by the Covid pandemic. This funding will help the sector, sustaining many jobs and providing a welcome boost to communities across the country.
"Many of the projects will include wider community facilities and integration as part of the new school build or refurbishment.
"These facilities are so much more than just a school where children are educated, they are the centre piece of communities with links to the wider learning estate such as further education facilities and community libraries."
The amount of investment available to each project will not be known until the new year.