Scotland tightens Covid rules at Christmas
- Published
Covid restrictions will only be relaxed on Christmas Day and mainland Scotland will then be placed under the tightest restrictions from Boxing Day.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said "firm preventative action" was needed after the emergence of a faster-spreading strain of coronavirus.
It had been planned to ease the rules between 23 and 27 December - but that will now only apply on Christmas Day.
A ban on travel to the rest of the UK will apply over the festive period.
Scotland's toughest level four rules will come into effect across mainland Scotland from 26 December.
And schools will return later than originally planned after the Christmas holidays.
Ms Sturgeon said they should resume from 11 January, with learning taking place online until at least 18 January.
The level four restrictions - which mean the closure of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms - will last for three weeks.
They will apply across Scotland, with the exception of Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and other island communities where restrictions have recently been reduced. These areas will be placed in level three.
The first minister said decisive action was required because of a new strain of Covid which public health officials believe could be 70% more transmissible than previous strains.
At this stage she said there was no evidence to suggest the new strain made people sicker than earlier variants, or that it would change the effectiveness of the vaccine.
The new variant was first seen in mid-September in London and Kent - but by December it had become the "dominant variant" in London.
Ms Sturgeon said the speed at which it could spread meant this was "probably the most serious and potentially dangerous juncture we have faced" in the pandemic. But, she said Scotland still had the opportunity to act on a preventative basis.
So far 17 cases of the new strain had been identified in Scotland through genomic sequencing.
"We do not yet know how widely this new stain of virus is circulating in Scotland, but I think we have to be realistic that that is likely to be an understatement of its true prevalence right now," she added.
There was a "concern", however, that this strain may be driving what appears to be faster transmission of Covid in some hospitals and care homes.
Covid figures published at 14:00 on Saturday showed Scotland had recorded 41 new deaths and 572 positive tests over the previous 24 hours.
The first minister said Scotland's case numbers did not look as bad as those elsewhere in the UK, and that "therefore I understand why people might not understand why this is necessary".
But she said the new strain of the virus could very quickly "overwhelm us".
"Please believe me when I tell you... I would not be standing here on the Saturday before Christmas announcing this if I did not think this was necessary," Ms Sturgeon added.
