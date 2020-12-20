More than 900 new Covid cases recorded in Scotland
- Published
A total of 934 new Covid cases were reported in Scotland on Sunday- a sharp increase on the 572 cases reported on Saturday.
But the Scottish government said the variation in the number of cases may have been down to a technical issue.
In a note posted alongside the daily case number update, it said "issues with data transfer" at two NHS board labs may have affected the figures.
Sunday's increased number could be due to "a catch-up of a backlog of data".
"Testing figures may have been affected due to issues with data transfer from NHS Grampian and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde labs over the weekend," it said.
"Additionally, it appears that the increased number of new cases today (when compared with yesterday) may be due to a catch-up of a backlog of data."
Across the UK, the number of recorded daily infections in the UK reached an all-time high of 35,928 new cases on Sunday.
The figure is nearly twice the number of cases - 18,447 - reported a week ago.
However, it is thought the infection rate was higher during the first peak in spring, with testing capacity too limited at the time to detect the true number of daily cases.
The figures follow the announcement on Saturday that a new strain of Covid could be 70% more transmissible than previous strains.
UK government advisers estimate this variant could increase the R number - which indicates if an epidemic is growing or shrinking - by between 0.4 and 0.9.
The new variant has spread quickly in London and south-east England, and while only 17 cases of have been identified in Scotland, public health officials believe this is an underestimate of its true prevalence.
Although Scotland has the lowest case rate in the UK, the new strain could very quickly "overwhelm us", the first minister warned on Saturday..
In Scotland, three more deaths linked to coronavirus were reported. These figures are often lower at the weekend because of registration delays.
It brings the death toll under this measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - to 4,283.
The latest statistics show 111,546 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 110,612 the previous day.
The daily test positivity rate is 5.1%, up from 4% on the previous day.
Of the new cases, 274 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, 142 in NHS Lothian, and 128 in NHS Grampian.
There are 1,061 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 28 in 24 hours.
Of these patients, 58 are in intensive care, an increase of five.