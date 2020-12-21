Scotland's papers: 'Fortress Scotland' and Europe 'shuts door' on UK

Scotland's papers: 'Fortress Scotland' and Europe 'shuts door' on UKPublishedduration18 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionPolice Scotland will double its presence along the border with England after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced tighter coronavirus restrictions, reports The Scotsman.image captionThe National says that more police officers will also be at train stations after the first minister's change of rules for Christmas.image caption"Border force" is the headline on the front paper of the Metro, the paper saying that police patrols have been ramped up but roadblocks are "ruled out".image captionThe Daily Express calls the doubling of traffic officers on roads between Scotland and England a "virtual closure" of the border.image captionThe Daily Record says that "fortress Scotland" is self-isolating with the strict border controls put in place in a bid to "crush" the new strain of Covid-19.image captionThe Sun also reports on the cross-border travel ban, saying that it was prompted by fears of the "rampant" new virus strain that has been spreading in England.image captionSupplies of food and the Covid vaccine have been threatened as Britain faces travel bans from a host of European countries to halt the spread of the new more infectious virus strain, reports The Daily Telegraph.image captionThe Times says Europe is shutting the door on Britain as the border with France was closed on Sunday evening with all travellers and lorry drivers blocked from leaving.image captionThe i newspaper says that the new variant of the virus is so infectious it is likely to delay any return to normality for four months and means that tougher restrictions will be applied across the UK.image captionOne of the first minister's top Covid-19 advisors has suggested that Scotland's tier system should be scrapped in place of a "harsh lockdown", reports The Herald.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says families in Scotland face a "bleak midwinter" with fears that "harsh" restrictions could be in place until the spring after many families were forced to cancel Christmas plans.image captionSir Rod Stewart ran up huge phone bills while on tour in the 1970s by calling his father in Scotland so he could listen to Scotland matches on the TV over the phone, according to the Daily Star.image captionThe Courier says there are fears for businesses as Christmas is cancelled.image captionThe Glasgow Times says a "heartbroken wife" has made a tribute to her husband who suffered a heart attack while driving.image captionThe Press and Journal says there have been pleas for more cash to support jobs as Scotland faces more business closures.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News has the story of a salon owner in the city who says cancelling Christmas with her grandmother is "draining and upsetting".image caption"Christmas miracle" is the headline on the front page of the Evening Telegraph after a seriously ill nine-year-old boy has been able to return home for the festive season.image captionThe widow of the train driver who died in the Stonehaven crash pays tribute to her husband in the Evening Express.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph