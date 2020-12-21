Covid in Scotland: Schools to remain open this week, says Swinney
- Published
Scotland's schools are "safe" and pupils due in this week should be attending, the deputy first minister has said.
John Swinney said the prevalence of the virus in Scotland was much lower than other parts of the UK.
The education secretary also told BBC Scotland he wanted to "stick" to 18 January as the date for face-to-face learning to restart after the holiday.
The EIS teaching union had called for schools to be closed this week.
The union's general secretary Larry Flanagan said there needed to be a "firebreak" either side of Christmas.
"One of the issues around this new variant would appear to be that particularly teenagers are involved in the transmission chain," he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"That's why in Kent and London, even before we identified the new variant, they were looking to close schools because teenagers seem to be fairly critical now."
But Mr Swinney said it was the Scottish government's "highest priority" to maintain school education for children and young people in Scotland.
"The loss of schooling and interaction of that type is damaging for children and young people and that is the strongest public health advice that we've got," he told Good Morning Scotland.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Saturday that Covid restrictions would only be relaxed on Christmas Day and mainland Scotland would then be placed under the tightest restrictions from Boxing Day.
Ms Sturgeon said "firm preventative action" was needed after the emergence of a faster-spreading strain of coronavirus.
She also announced that schools would return later than originally planned after the Christmas holidays.
Pupils are due to return from 11 January, with learning taking place online until at least 18 January.