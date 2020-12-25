BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 18 - 25 December

image copyrightSeonaidh MacInnes
image captionStar attraction: A striking image captured by 16-year-old Seonaidh MacInnes of Lochboisdale Marina, Isle of South Uist.
image copyrightVictor Tregubov
image captionTouch the sky: Branches reach up in these late evening silhouettes taken near Dollar by Victor Tregubov.
image copyrightJames Tallach
image captionOn a clear day: Clatteringshaws Loch in "crisp and still" December conditions looking "perfect" says James Tallach.
image copyrightRosie McGeachan
image captionBuon Natale: Rosie McGeachan sent in this image of Christmas time at the Italian Centre in Glasgow.
image copyrightFiona Combe
image captionOn the beach: Raegan the cocker spaniel enjoying a walk while it's quite quiet at Gullane from Fiona Combe.
image copyrightJim McAlindin
image captionSwan vista: "Managed to capture this close-up whilst walking around the loch at Lanark," says Jim Mcalindin.
image copyrightBobbie Taylor
image captionCastle view: "Scotland summed up in one photo," says Bobbie Taylor of this shot from Inveraray.
image copyrightIan Cameron
image captionDamp day: "Out hillwalking on Ben Ledi near Callander with Tilly dressed for the weather," says Ian Cameron.
image copyrightGraham Gaw
image captionSpectacular scene: Edinburgh's Christmas tree on The Mound. "I started off zoomed in to the tree and then unzoomed during a long exposure shot, making it look like the lights are exploding," explains Graham Gaw.
image copyrightEuan Campbell
image captionLong shadow: "Looking leggy while out for a weekend walk along the Formartine and Buchan Way," says Euan Campbell.
image copyrightLisa Mullen
image captionPecking order: "My kakarikis love sitting on the Christmas tree. They are my little Christmas tree angels," says Lisa Mullen from Lockerbie.
image copyrightStewart Daniels
image captionWheel deal: "Whilst out walking around Strathaven, I saw this old tractor tyre that had been made into a brilliant Christmas wreath," says Stewart Daniels.
image copyrightAllister Fraser
image captionCity scene: Allister Fraser from Aberdeen caught the "calm seas and pastel shades" just after sunset.
image copyrightGraham Rosie
image captionCut it out: "The Silhouettesman has created a wonderful Christmas setting in front of St Andrews Church, in West Linton - bringing us some much needed Christmas cheer," says Graham Rosie.
image copyrightLaura Pronk
image captionOn the hoof: "Horses on the farm enjoying sunrise and the amazing view over Largo Bay and the Forth," says Laura Pronk.
image copyrightAlan Tough
image captionLight show: Alan Tough went down to Hopeman Beach to photograph this spectacular event.
image copyrightMark Woodliff
image captionWell rounded: Sunny views through the wall at Overtoun House from Mark Woodliff.
image copyrightConor Ryan
image captionSnowy scene: "This shot was taken around midday near the summit of the Isle of Mull's highest peak and only munro," says Conor Ryan.
image copyrightHilary Saunders
image captionBonnie Clyde: Reflections in the river, spotted whilst cycling home from work by Hilary Saunders.
image copyrightAlana Willox
image captionRockin' robin: A bird "belting out a Christmas tune" says Alana Willox.
image copyrightJoanne Baird
image captionMessage of hope: "I saw this inscription on the Water of Leith walkway and thought it is so appropriate for these times. Persevere is the Leith motto," says Joanne Baird.
image copyrightPeter Swan
image captionGrey display: Peter Swan says a long exposure - and therefore a tripod - were essential to capture Dunfermline Abbey like this.
image copyrightPoppy Johnson
image captionStranraer skies: A rainbow captured on Christmas Eve by Poppy Johnson.
image copyrightWalter Baxter
image captionRun for home: "I met a hill runner with a dog at the summit of Eildon Wester Hill near Melrose, which added interest to my sunrise photo," says Walter Baxter.
image copyrightGavin Dougan
image captionA clear sky in Edinburgh gifted this magical once-in-a-lifetime shot of the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn to photographer Gavin Dougan
image copyrightJohn McCallay
image captionIt was a case of right time right place for John McCallay who saw this stunning double rainbow at Fort Kinnaird.
image copyrightPhilip Lawson
image captionWhite Christmas? The first snow of the winter at Mill of Benholm on Christmas Eve saw Tom de la Haye take his children Rosa, 4, and Iris, 2, sledging on Christmas Eve.

