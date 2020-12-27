Scotland's papers: Brexit fish row and '15m jabs to freedom'Publishedduration1 hour agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Mail on Sunday reports the UK could be free of tight Covid restrictions by March after UK government ministers identified the 15 million people who would need vaccinations to end the "crippling" cycle of lockdowns.image captionA row over fishing rights secured as part of the new Brexit trade pact with the EU makes the front page of The Herald on Sunday, with the Tories and SNP trading barbs over the deal.image captionThe Sunday National also carries the fishing story on its front page, reporting accusations from the SNP that the UK government has 'sold out' Scotland.image captionThe Covid vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is set to win approval within days, says the Sunday Times. The paper says senior government officials expect the medicines regulator to give the green light to the jab before Thursday.image caption"The future's in our hands" is the Sunday Express's take on the EU trade deal. It quotes the UK's chief negotiator, Lord Frost, as describing it as "one of the biggest and broadest agreements" ever made and a "moment of national renewal".image captionThe Sunday Mail reports how a woman was conned out of her life savings by a fraudster posing as Outlander star Sam Heughan.image copyrightSunimage captionThe Scottish Sun reports how pop star Rita Ora is urging women to get screened for breast cancer after her own scare with the disease.image captionThe Scotland on Sunday's front page is a plug for a feature inside the newspaper about events to look forward to in 2021.image captionIn a similar vein, The Sunday Post carries 'reasons to be cheerful' next year on its front page instead of a news story.