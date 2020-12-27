Covid in Scotland: £41m boost for firms hit by level 4 curbs
An extra £41m of financial support is to be made available for Scotland's non-essential businesses forced to close from Boxing Day.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the money would help businesses such as gyms and retailers.
The Scottish government money is in addition to a £570m support package made available in November.
Similar grant schemes are in place for businesses affected by the pandemic in Northern Ireland, England and Wales.
Firms that have been forced to close their doors because of the restrictions are currently able to apply for a support grant of up to £3,000 for every four weeks the measures are in place.
Non-essential retail and gyms will now be given up to an additional £3,000 under the new scheme.
Opposition parties had warned the latest lockdown measures could be "the final nail in the coffin" for some if support was not delivered faster, with the Scottish Conservatives warning that many small firms were "close to broke".
Ms Forbes said that "work is already under way to ensure businesses get support as quickly as possible".
She added: "On top of the additional £570m package of support announced at the start of this month, these changes will manage that increased demand, accelerating the grant application process and in turn getting these essential payments to businesses as quickly as possible."
The grants will be paid by Scotland's local councils.