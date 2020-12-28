Scotland's papers: NHS facing 'perfect storm' and new vaccine rollout

Scotland's papers: NHS facing 'perfect storm' and new vaccine rolloutPublishedduration5 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSenior doctors have warned the NHS is in danger of being overwhelmed, reports The Times, with the number of virus patients in hospital about to exceed the peak of the first wave. The paper quotes members of the Scottish Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and Faculties who say health services are facing a "bleak" situation and are "already severely stretched".image captionExisting pressure on the NHS combined with a further surge in cases and the emergence of a more transmissible strain of Covid-19 is a "perfect storm", according to The Press and Journal. It carries the same warning from doctors, who say it could take months for vaccinations to make a "significant difference".image captionThe same headline makes the front page of The Scotsman, which highlights the growing number of cases of the mutant form of the virus. The paper includes reaction from the Scottish Conservatives who say the warning should come as "no surprise" to the Scottish government and call for more NHS funding.image captionThe Herald carries advice from the president of the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh, who believes people should be told to wear face coverings in public outdoor spaces as well as indoors. Prof Michael Griffin told the paper the new variant of the virus has "changed overthinking on all of this".image captionMore than 10,000 medics and volunteers have been recruited by the NHS to help deliver the Oxford Covid vaccine once it is approved, reports The Daily Telegraph. The paper says teams have been trained to start delivering the jab - which could be approved this week - at sports stadiums and racecourses, with the aim of vaccinating a million people a week.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says the new vaccine is expected to gain approval "within days" as health boards draw up their own plans for how the jab will be administered. The Oxford vaccine is more suited to the community rollout because it can be stored more easily, the paper says.image captionThe Scottish Daily Express says the "perfected" vaccine works better than hoped and will match the best on offer. According to the paper, its rollout could begin next Monday, with plans to have two million jabs given within a fortnight.image captionThe Scottish government has not ruled out making a request to Westminster to allow Scottish students to continue to take part in the Erasmus exchange programme, reports The National. Universities minister Richard Lochhead told the paper that walking away from the scheme would be a "huge blow".image captionQuentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction "saved" the Brexit deal, according to the Daily Star. The paper says Boris Johnson turned to a scene in the film to "kickstart the dying Brexit talks".image captionDundee's Evening Telegraph boasts an eight-page tribute to former Dundee United manager Jim McLean. McLean, who died after a long illness aged 83, led the club to their sole Scottish title success in 1982-83.image captionThe Courier also pays tribute to the Scottish football legend, who took the club to the European Cup semi-finals in 1983-84 and the Uefa Cup final three seasons later. The Scottish Premiership side confirmed the news of the former manager and chairman's death on Saturday.image captionThe Daily Record reports that a "ghoulish" website has been spotted selling the prison diary of Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who died last year. Nilsen admitted murdering at least 15 men and boys in the 1970s and 80s.image captionThe Evening Express leads with a warning over "carelessness" on the road from a man whose mother died in a crash.image captionVeronika Ricksen, the widow of former Rangers star Fernando Ricksen, told The Scottish Sun she feared she was dying after catching Covid. The virus left the 34-year-old struggling to breathe, the paper reports.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with positive news from a food scheme in the north east of the city which redistributes surplus food from supermarkets. Since opening in September, more than 1,100 people have signed up to the Pantry in Ruchazie, the paper reports.image captionAnd the Edinburgh News reports that the city's digital Hogmanay festivities kicked off with a "heartfelt thank you" to NHS staff and key workers across the country.