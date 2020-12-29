Blanket of snow and travel disruption forecast across Scotland
- Published
Snow is expected to blanket much of Scotland, particularly in the north east and on higher grounds, according to the latest Met Office forecast.
A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for all areas of the country from 18:00 on Wednesday, with travel disruption predicted.
Showers are likely to move south and east with snow lying up to 3cm (1.2ins) in areas below 200 metres (656ft).
Forecasters say snow at low levels will quickly turn to rain on Thursday.
Areas across the country have already seen thin layers of snow overnight, with a yellow warning for snow and ice currently in place for Strathclyde, Grampian, and the Highlands and Islands.
The Met Office said: "Ice will form readily as temperatures fall away rapidly through both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
"Snow at low levels will quickly turn to rain across Scotland during early Thursday, becoming confined to ground above 500 metres.
"It will also steadily turn to rain at lower levels further south through the rest of the day whilst petering out."
Travel disruption is expected over the next two days as some roads and railways are "likely" to be affected.
Some higher routes across Scotland may briefly become impassable early on Thursday morning, the Met Office said.
Traffic Scotland have advised commuters to plan ahead and travel with caution, while ScotRail have reminded passengers to travel "only if essential" in line with level four coronavirus restrictions.
Bear Scotland said their gritter teams had been working "round the clock" to clear roads.
