Covid in Scotland: 'Stay at home' Hogmanay plea as cases rise
Scots have been urged to stay at home and not celebrate Hogmanay with other households as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise.
A further 1,895 cases were reported on Tuesday - the highest number ever logged on a single day in Scotland.
The whole Scottish mainland is in the highest level of restrictions in a bid to contain a new strain of the virus.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was "especially vital" people did not mix indoors with other households.
