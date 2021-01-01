BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 25 Dec to 1 Jan

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 December and 1 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

image copyrightAllister Fraser
image captionAllister Fraser took this photo of the full moon between offshore wind turbines off the coast of Aberdeen. He said: "A beautiful sunset and brief glimpse of the moon before ascending into the clouds."
image copyrightSimon Daly
image captionSimon Daly took this shot during a sunset walk on Irvine Beach. He said: "I was about to take a shot of the sunset when I spotted a runner coming into shot. I waited until he was in the perfect spot, and got great lens flare too."
image copyrightAlex Grant
image captionAlex Grant from Edinburgh said Casper the Wee White Dug loves snow and "couldn't hide his pure joy" when enjoying a run in the grounds of Lauriston Castle.
image copyrightCharlie Scott
image captionCharlie Scott captured this bright rainbow landing between New Pitsligo and Strichen, near Fraserburgh.
image copyrightRobert Blaikie
image captionRobert Blaikie took this striking picture of Dumbarton Rock from West Ferry, Langbank.
image copyrightLouise Bell
image captionThere are animals and birds aplenty in this week's gallery. Here are Albert and Isaac from Blairgowrie wishing the readers a Merry Christmas.
image copyrightAlan Affleck
image captionAlan Affleck said he thought the Undulatus clouds he captured at Ravenscraig Park in Kirkcaldy looked like fireworks.
image copyrightConnor Wilkinson
image captionConnor Wilkinson took a photo of this pensive pooch in Edinburgh. He said: "Waiting for lockdown to be over, I think we can all see a bit of ourselves in this little guy."
image copyrightHazel Hall
image captionHazel Hall photographed these early morning swimmers on Portobello Beach, her accidental double exposure giving it an otherworldly quality.
image copyrightLiz Rodger
image captionLiz Rodger from Forfar captured a beautiful pink sky framing the Scurdie Ness Lighthouse.
image copyrightAngela Jones
image captionAngela Jones from Peterculter, Aberdeenshire, took this photo of "Jack Frost making his appearance on Boxing Day."
image copyrightRichard Cooper
image captionRichard Cooper took this picture of son Kieran at Whitelee windfarm, south of Glasgow.
image copyrightHelen Bishop
image captionSuzy the sprocker looked very noble posing on the beach at Tayport for her owner Helen Bishop.
image copyrightJamie Beaton
image captionA dramatic black and white Boxing Day in Edinburgh was the subject of this shot by Jamie Beaton.
image copyrightAshley Bisland
image captionSix-year-old Penelope was jumping for joy in the snow at Robertson Car Park, Renfrewshire, in this photo taken by her mum Ashley Bisland.
image copyrightDiana Winfield
image captionDiana Winfield said taking photos from her wheelchair means that "I don't always obey the rules of photography and choose subjects and shapes and colours that interest me." The result is this dramatic photo taken on Boxing Day on the pier in Lerwick, Shetland.
image copyrightDaniel Blackburn
image captionDaniel Blackburn was encouraged by his friends to send in this photo of a Highland cow having a drink on the beach just outside Campbeltown, Argyll.
image copyrightDougie Bainbridge
image captionMarnie looked very dapper in her Christmas Day outfit during a small family get together in Bainbridge, Clarkston, in this photo from Dougie Bainbridge.
image copyrightEmma Jackson
image captionEmma Jackson took this photo of her husband and son in Glentress Forest, Peebles, during a family walk. Emma said: "The sun, snow, hills and mist were just breathtaking."
image copyrightGordon Pearson
image captionGordon Pearson sent in this photo of "socially-distanced squirrels" at Bluebell Wood, Kinclaven, near Murthly in Perthshire.
image copyrightJohn Pirrett
image captionJohn Pirrett from Kirn, Argyll, took this wide shot of ferries leaving Hunters Quay on a cold winter morning.
image copyrightMark Reynolds
image captionMark Reynolds spotted some curious locals during a run on the High Bridge walk just outside Spean Bridge, Lochaber.
image copyrightNikki Kelday
image captionNikki Kelday took this picture of an Orca whale from the back of the Mora-Ann fishing boat in Scapa Flow, Orkney. She said: "It's lovely to see so much marine wildlife. We see whales, dolphins and seals every week."
image copyrightNorry Passway
image captionNorry Passway said: "I went out for a short walk on Boxing Day with my wife and daughter down to Broughty Ferry beach. We were treated to this stunning sunset across the River Tay over towards Fife."
image copyrightPiers Bowser
image captionPiers Bowser captured these turnstones and redshanks huddling together in the evening sunlight on the edge of the Tay Estuary, near Monifieth.
image copyrightShamee Anoj
image captionShamee Anoj photographed her daughter Anu as they strolled through the lights at Edinburgh Botanic Gardens.
image copyrightNiall Chapman
image captionNiall Chapman took this photo on the Hydro hill in Dunblane. He said: "The kids all go there whenever it's been snowing so they can go sledging. Everyone was trying their best to be socially distanced, of course."
image copyrightJack Roden
image captionJack Roden from Lanark took this shot of the Biggar hills, as seen from Tinto Hill. He said: "I was lucky to get this shot in the perfect conditions as the Cold Moon rose."
image copyrightBekki Gorgon
image captionBekki Gorgon said: "Here's a red squirrel I spotted in the snow at Morton Lochs in Fife. I'm so lucky to have them close by!"
image copyrightScott Middleton
image captionScott Middleton caught these crows taking a break on Aberdeen beach.
image copyrightPaul Adams
image captionThe Tay Bridge captured from an unusual angle in this drone shot from Wormit, Fife, by Paul Adams.
image copyrightKaty Mavor
image captionThe moon seen from Lanark, taken by Katy Mavor.
image copyrightEmma Flack
image captionEmma Flack from Kishorn sent in this dramatic photo at the Bealach na Bà mountain pass in Wester Ross.
image copyrightMike Andrew
image captionMike Andrew said he got lucky with the weather on a walk up Carnethy Hill in the Pentlands with his daughter Louise on Monday.
image copyrightChris McHutchison
image captionChris McHutchison captured the lit-up Wallace Monument in Stirling in the final hours of 2020.

