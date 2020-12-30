Covid in Scotland: Daily cases hit record high of 2,045
- Published
Scotland's newly-reported positive cases of Covid-19 have risen by 2,045 - the highest logged on a single day since mass testing began.
A total of 43 deaths of people who tested positive for the virus have been recorded, although registrar's offices are closed over public holidays.
Hospital admissions are at 1,133 while 69 people are in intensive care.
The whole Scottish mainland is in the highest level of restrictions in a bid to contain a new strain of the virus.
Although the number of cases reported on Wednesday showed a slight increase from the 1,895 reported on Tuesday, the percentage of tests that were positive (11.3%) had decreased.
It comes as the first minister urged people in Scotland to stay at home on Hogmanay and that it was "especially vital" people did not mix indoors with other households.
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give an update on the virus to the Scottish Parliament at 15:30.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed earlier on Wednesday that the rollout of the newly-approved Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will begin on Monday.
She said for the initial period after 4 January the injections would be given in a supervised setting near hospitals.
After that, the jabs will take place in GP surgeries as well as community vaccination hubs.
Scotland will get 8.2% of the overall number of doses, in line with its share of the UK population.
The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the new vaccine - enough for 50 million people.