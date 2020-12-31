Scotland's papers: 'Freedom by Easter' after vaccine breakthrough

Scotland's papers: 'Freedom by Easter' after vaccine breakthroughPublishedduration7 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe UK will open up "by Easter" says the Times which reports Boris Johnson's pledge following the approval of the Oxford vaccine. The paper says at least two million people a week will receive a jab - with a 30 million target by the end of May 2021.image captionThere will be enough doses of the two approved vaccines for everyone who wants one, reports the i paper. It says UK Government Health Secretary Matt Hancock is "highly confident" the pandemic will end by the spring.image captionThe Herald reports that every person over the age of 50 in Scotland is set to receive the vaccine by the spring.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says the Oxford jab could "stave off full lockdown" with the paper reporting Boris Johnson as saying that not only is there light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel itself "has been shortened and we are moving faster through it".image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail links Wednesday's main news events - the passage of the UK-EU trade deal through the Commons and the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.image captionThe Scottish Daily star reports that the first Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine will be administered on 4 January.image captionThe vaccine news is "one giant hope for mankind" says The Scottish Sun which depicts a needle carrying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine blasting skyward like a rocket.image caption"Grim... but light at the end of the tunnel" is how the Scottish Daily Express reports the daily death toll in Scotland and the approval of the vaccine.image captionThe Press and Journal reports on the "new hope" brought about by the vaccine news amid a record high of daily Covid cases across the country.image captionAberdeen's Evening Express reports the vaccine news but also picks up on the point that a new variant of Covid-19 is "fast becoming the dominant one in Scotland".image captionThe Evening News carries a plea for people to stay at home and not celebrate Hogmanay with other households to help stop the spread of coronavirus.image captionThe Courier reports that a Tayside factory at the centre of one of the worst Covid outbreaks earlier this year has been hit again by a wave of staff getting the virus.image captionAway from Covid, The Scotsman reports on MPs overwhelmingly backing the UK's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU in a parliamentary vote.image captionThe National also carries the story but points out the majority of Scotland's MPs voted against the Brexit deal.image captionDundee's Evening Telegraph reports how its story about a mum struggling financially sparked the paper's readers to raise £2,000 for the family.image captionThe Glasgow Times reports on the city's residents who were recognised in the New Year Honours list.image captionThe Daily Record's front page previews a TV show that will recognise Scots whose "extraordinary deeds brought light to dark times".