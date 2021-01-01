Police disperse crowd amid muted Hogmanay events
Crowds of several hundred people gathered at Edinburgh Castle to see in the new year despite police and government warnings to stay away.
People sang and danced before dispersing when several police vans and cars drove on to the castle esplanade.
Most Scots heeded warnings to hold Hogmanay celebrations at home with household members.
There were no midnight fireworks at the castle, but a display was held at the Wallace Monument in Stirling.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that there should be "no gatherings, no house parties and no first footing" at Hogmanay.
All of mainland Scotland and Skye are under level four restrictions, while the other islands are in level three.
At Edinburgh Castle, one tradition endured as a lone piper played in the new year at midnight.
With the capital's traditional new year party cancelled, the organisers of its annual Hogmanay celebration instead released a series of "drone swarm" videos titled Fare Well.
The display featured a swarm of 150 illuminated drones forming symbols and animals in a "beautiful ode to Scotland".
Each video was narrated by actor David Tennant and included verses written by Scotland's official poet, makar Jackie Kay.
While they appear to be flying above landmarks like Edinburgh Castle, the drones were flown elsewhere before being edited into other footage.
The streets of central Edinburgh were quiet, in contrast to last year's Hogmanay celebrations when about 100,000 visitors attended the street party with live performances from Idlewild and Mark Ronson in Princes Street Gardens.
Elsewhere in the UK this year a fireworks and light display, including tributes to NHS staff, was held over the River Thames in London, but people were also told to stay at home rather than go out and celebrate.