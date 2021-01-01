Covid in Scotland: New strain of virus 'accelerating' spread
The next few weeks could be the most dangerous period for Scotland since March in the fight against Covid, the first minister has warned.
Nicola Sturgeon said the new variant of the virus was "accelerating spread" across Scotland.
"If you first foot someone today, or hug/kiss/handshake them HNY, you are putting yourself, others and the NHS at risk," she tweeted.
A further 2,539 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Friday.
The number is slightly down on Thursday's figure, but Ms Sturgeon said cases numbers were still "worryingly high".
Daily confirmed cases have reached record highs on each of the previous three days, rising to to 2,622 on Thursday.
The percentage of positive cases also reached 14.4% on Wednesday - the highest it has been since the second wave of the pandemic began in the summer.
Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "Today's case numbers are worryingly high again. The new variant is accelerating spread.
"PLEASE do not visit other people's homes just now, even today - if you first foot someone today, or hug/kiss/handshake them HNY, you are putting yourself, others & the NHS at risk."
She said the "vaccine cavalry" was on the way, offering "real hope for 2021", but she added: "With this new variant, the next few weeks may be the most dangerous we've faced since Mar/April.
"We must act together to suppress it, to save lives and protect the NHS. Folded hands stick with it."
Parties, traditional "first-footing" and social events were banned this Hogmanay, with all of mainland Scotland and Skye being under the highest level of Covid restrictions.
'Sharp rise'
All official events were cancelled, but police had to disperse a crowds of people who gathered at Edinburgh Castle and Calton Hill to see in the new year.
A Scottish government spokesperson said: "As the first minister has pointed out, the sharp rise in cases is evidence that the new strain seems to be speeding up transmission.
"This is why we are asking people to please stay at home as much as possible and avoid non-essential interaction with others.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we ask everyone to be patient as we work our way through the vaccination programme, and continue to follow FACTS to keep us all safe."