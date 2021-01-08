BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 1 - 8 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 and 8 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

image copyrightOliver Rattray
image captionOliver Rattray kicks off the latest gallery with this ice cream van amid frost and freezing fog at Glasgow's Queen's Park.
image copyrightBen Murray
image captionBen Murray's picture of a seaweed-scarfed snowman at Belhaven beach, Dunbar, with North Berwick Law and Bass Rock on the horizon.
image copyrightArchie Provan
image captionA crow surveys the sunset on the Clyde in Archie Provan's photo.
image copyrightJohn Mulholland
image captionJohn Mulholland said after the excesses of the festive period his family took a walk along Eoropie beach on Lewis to "stretch our legs".
image copyrightCatriona Duggan
image captionCatriona Duggan said the reflections of the buildings and boats on the icy Forth and Clyde canal at Speirs Wharf looked like an oil painting.
image copyrightChris Boyle
image captionHighland cattle in a winter's sunset near Pitlochry in a photograph from Chris Boyle.
image copyrightBill Cameron
image captionBill Cameron took this image of the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge while out exercising in line with Covid restrictions.
image copyrightMark Reynolds
image captionThis wintry scene at Spean Bridge was captured by Mark Reynolds.
image copyrightDon Reid
image captionA snowy view from Culter Fell. Don Reid said his dog Suilven loved the conditions.
image copyrightGillian Campbell
image captionGillian Campbell's shot of the hills behind Fairlie and Largs on a beautiful day.
image copyrightIain Munro
image captionSkier Gemma Munro skinning up a deserted piste on Cairn Gorm in a picture by Iain Munro.
image copyrightSheonagh Christie
image captionSheonagh Christie came across these ice pancakes on the River Carron at Denny.
image copyrightRebecca Griggs
image captionDunollie Castle in Oban Bay against a snowy backdrop. Rebecca Griggs took her picture on New Year's Day.
image copyrightThomas Walter
image captionThomas Walter paused to take a closer look at this miniature snowman while out for a walk at Mabie Forest.
image copyrightGareth Jones
image captionSnow and ice on Tinto above the Clyde Valley. Gareth Jones sent in his picture following a walk to the summit of the hill.
image copyrightGeorge Clark
image captionGeorge Clark's atmospheric image of a skateboarder in fog in Glasgow.
image copyrightCurtis Welsh
image caption"These starlings perched near a bird feeder in our garden and their innocent-looking demeanour appealed to me when it was anything but," said Curtis Welsh, from Melrose.
image copyrightArthur Campbell
image captionWinter light hitting the boulder field on the Isle of Eigg looking towards the Isle of Rum in a picture from Arthur Campbell.
image copyrightDouglas Ritchie
image captionDouglas Ritchie's winter walk in Pollok Park.
image copyrightRoss MacKinnon
image captionRoss MacKinnon said of his entry to the gallery: "Here is my photo from a very eerie and atmospheric Strathclyde Park."
image copyrightGraham Peters
image captionSunset over Ben Lomond and the “Glasgae Alps", said Graham Peters of his image.
image copyrightGordy Philip
image captionGordy Philip took an icy bike ride on the Great Glen Way between Blackfold and Abriachan in the hills above Loch Ness. He said of his image: "Could be the light at the end of the road on the first day of another lockdown."
image copyrightKatalin Lowley
image captionExplaining her image, Katalin Lowley said: "I was driving through South Queensferry and I couldn't resist stopping to take this photo. The Forth Bridge looked simply stunning emerging from the clouds."
image copyrightSimon Greenman
image captionSimon Greenman watched this sunset on a run in the hills. He said: "Some days you just don't want to get up and do some exercise. This was one of the days I was rewarded for running up into The Pentlands."
image copyrightRussell MacSorley
image captionRussell MacSorley took this long exposure of the statue called This Journey's End on the Marywood roundabout in Clackmannan.
image copyrightGinny Mann
image captionHorses and riders on Seamill beach with Arran's hills in the distance, captured in a photograph by Ginny Mann.
image copyrightFreya Jordan
image captionA stunning sunset at Broughty Ferry in a picture by Freya Jordan.
image copyrightColin Knott
image captionColin Knott described his image as "golden hour" at frozen Harperring reservoir in the Pentland Hills.
image copyrightJennifer MacPhee
image captionThe stars came out for Jennifer MacPhee for her image at Cladh Hallan, Daliburgh, in South Uist.

