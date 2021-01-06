Ice and snow weather warning for all of Scotland
Scotland is preparing for more ice and snow with a yellow weather warning covering the whole country.
The band of rain, sleet and snow will move south overnight, affecting all areas by tomorrow morning.
A few centimetres of snow is expected to lie everywhere. This could be up to 10cm deep on higher ground.
The Met Office alert is in place from 15:00 on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.
Road and rail journeys are likely to be affected, with a risk of injury on untreated roads and pavements.
Temperatures are forecast to reach lows of -3C.
BBC Scotland Weather presenter Christopher Blanchet said: "Anyone needing to travel tonight or tomorrow will be faced with challenging conditions.
"Some disruption to transport is likely and higher road routes will see significant amounts of snow. Ice will be a big concern.
"The weather we're expecting is not unusual for Scotland in January and the usual warning for the risk of slips, falls and icy roads is in place."
It comes after the UK had its coldest night of the winter so far on Tuesday.
A temperature of -12.3C was recorded at Loch Glascarnoch in the north west Highlands.