Scotland's papers: Vaccine ramp up and warning to shops and takeaways

Scotland's papers: Vaccine ramp up and warning to shops and takeawaysPublishedduration13 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scottish Daily Express leads with new vaccine targets laid out by the first minister during Thursday's daily briefing. Nicola Sturgeon said all people in Scotland over the age of 80 will have been vaccinated against Covid-19 within the next four weeks, the paper reports.image captionThe same target makes the front page of the Mail, which also highlights that more than 1,000 vaccine centres will be set up to help the rollout. The paper says that 113,459 people have so far received the injection in Scotland and that the vaccination of people in care homes is "well over half way" to completion.image captionThe Scottish Sun has a more critical take, leading with comments from Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross - who urged the first minister to step up the rollout "quickly". The paper says Ms Sturgeon risks "missing her own targets" otherwise. It comes after a confrontation between the first minister and the paper's Chris Musson during Thursday's daily briefing - Mr Musson pressed on why the government was not publishing more information about vaccine supply and the rollout programme, while Ms Sturgeon said that no amount of information would ever satisfy journalists.image captionThe Scotsman focuses on Ms Sturgeon's message to businesses to "review their operations" so that as many people are working from home as possible - including takeaways and shops with click and collect services. The paper says the FM warned that a further lockdown of non-essential businesses may be needed to ease growing pressure on the NHS.image captionThe same message appears on the front of the Edinburgh Evening News, which says that construction sites could be included in a "tougher lockdown".image captionThe Times declares "new hope for Covid patients" after two arthritis drugs - tocilizumab and sarilumab - have been found to cut deaths by a quarter in patients who are sickest with Covid. The paper focuses on tocilizumab, which it says NHS hospitals will be encouraged to use in the treatment of some patients from Friday.image captionThe Herald says Glasgow is taking a "less rigid" approach to the reopening of schools because of the vulnerable pupils who were "put at risk" during the last lockdown. The city's head of education said classroom numbers would be left to the discretion of schools who know about family circumstances, according to the paper.image captionThe Courier leads with 19 people who have died at Lomond Court care home in Glenrothes, Fife, following what the paper is calling "one of the deadliest" outbreaks so far.image captionNHS Grampian fears that the government's stay at home message is being ignored, according to The Press and Journal - the health board shared concerns with the paper after 14 deaths were recorded in the area in 24 hours.image captionThe Evening Express leads with a Covid outbreak which has "hit staff and inmates" at one of Scotland's newest prisons HMP Grampian.image captionAway from coronavirus, some of Friday's papers lead with calls to remove US President Donald Trump from office before the end of his term - after the violent invasion of the Capitol building in Washington DC by a mob of his supporters. The Daily Telegraph describes the riot, in which four people died, as "America's day of shame", and reports that Democratic leaders have threatened impeachment unless the cabinet forces the president's exit. Removal would need Republican support and only a few have so far backed it.image caption"Trump faces the wrath of America", the i newspaper states. White House aides have quit in the wake of the events, it says, and Mr Trump's cabinet has been urged to remove him from office using the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution, which allows the vice-president to step up if the president is unable to perform his duties owing to a mental or physical illness.image captionThe Daily Record calls to "kick him out the White House" amid global speculation about what Mr Trump will do on inauguration day on January 20. The paper says pressure is growing for him to be removed after 6,200 troops were sent to Washington and accused him of "inciting" the Capitol mob.image captionThe Daily Star of Scotland has a different take - urging Mr Trump to read advice from the paper's Agony Aunt Jane.image captionJustice Secretary Humza Yousaf is "piling on pressure" to the Home Office to keep Mr Trump out of the UK, according to The National. Earlier this week the first minister cautioned the outgoing US leader against playing golf in Scotland as it would not be deemed an "essential purpose" for travel. The paper's lead story however comes from SNP MSP Joana Cherry, who has outlined possible alternatives to indyref2 in orer to achieve independence.image captionDundee's Evening Telegraph leads with a story on an 82-year-old woman who died in a house fire. The blaze tore through a property on Stewart Street in Lochee, in the early hours of Thursday, the paper reports.image captionAnd the Glasgow Times leads with the latest in a murder trial - Liam Hendry, 18, died after being allegedly hit by a van in Barrowfield Street in the east end of Glasgow on Sunday 30 September.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph