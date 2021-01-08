Covid in Scotland: Case numbers 'could have been worse'
Scotland's coronavirus case numbers in January "could have been worse", according to a government medical adviser.
Interim deputy chief medical officer Dr Dave Caesar said restrictions introduced on Boxing Day "have helped to blunt that spike".
But he warned the country was "not out of the woods yet".
A further 78 Covid deaths were announced on Thursday, the highest daily tally during the second wave.
All of mainland Scotland was placed into level four restrictions from 26 December before a further clampdown, including the suspension of regular face-to-face schooling, was introduced on Tuesday.
Dr Caesar told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "Our case numbers are high, they're not as high as they could have been if we hadn't taken the measures that we undertook from Boxing Day.
"Our health system is under serious pressure but is coping.
"I hate to say it, but it could have been worse by this time in January. We're not out of the woods yet by any stretch of the imagination, but I suppose we're holding our own in very significantly challenging circumstances."
He added: "The actions that people have taken since Boxing Day have helped to blunt that spike, I think we are seeing a degree of that."
Meanwhile, Dr Caesar said there was a "lot of detail still to work through" ahead of new plans to make international passengers test negative for Covid-19 before travelling to the UK.
People arriving by plane, train or boat - including UK nationals - will have to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country they are travelling from.
Dr Caesar said the move will aid the control of new variants of Covid.
He said: "Travel is an enabler for the virus to spread, but it is these different strains which have come into the UK over the last year that we are really trying to get on top of.
"Between February and August there were over 1,500 introductions of new viral strains into the UK. This is the thing we are really keen to control as much as possible."
'Supervised quarantine may be needed'
Edinburgh University's Professor Linda Bauld said the move was long overdue.
She told Good Morning Scotland: "Looking at our borders and considering how international travel can affect the pandemic is something the UK has really struggled with from the beginning.
"It is a good development but it does not remove the need for quarantine."
Prof Bauld added the "principle of supervised quarantine is something we should be actively considering" given the low number of spot-checks conducted on quarantining travellers in Scotland.