Your pictures of Scotland 8 - 15 January

Published

image copyrightAndy Dryden
image captionThe hills are alive: This impressive shot of 11-year-old Hamish at sunrise up the Pentland Hills, with the snow starting to be blown off the peak, was captured by dad Andy Dryden.
image copyrightGordon Bain
image captionMinus coo degrees: "Hardy Highlander at Abriachan" is how Gordon Bain described his photo.
image copyrightMairi Brittan
image captionRed sky thinking: "I always walk the dog to catch the sunrise and to gather my thoughts before attempting to juggle home schooling of my two primary school kids with working from home and looking after a toddler", says Mairi Brittan at Cammo Estate, Edinburgh.
image copyrightGraham Laird
image captionRobin red brrr-east: Graham Laird spotted a little feathered friend not looking entirely delighted while taking a breather in the cold in his garden in Wishaw.
image copyrightJohn Pow
image captionUp at the crack of dawn: "The Beveridge Park pond in Kirkcaldy looking rather icy", says John Pow.
image copyrightLynsey Mcluskey
image captionAn uphill struggle: It's all downhill from here - but in a fun way - for three-year-old Zachary in King's Park, Glasgow.
image copyrightRowan Davies
image captionFire and ice: "Taken at Dunbar harbour, East Lothian, in the snowfall on the way to work", says Rowan Davies.
image copyrightAlan Morrison
image captionAbbey thoughts: "Jedburgh Abbey on a crisp January morning", says Alan Morrison. "The sun was captured just as it shone through".
image copyrightJeanette Taylor
image captionSon rise: Jeanette Taylor says her two boys loved the adventure of getting up early to see the sun come up at Aberdeen beach. "A chilly visit but oh so worth it", she says.
image copyrightHelen Campbell
image captionLight on her feet: "As keen figure skaters my daughter Ada (pictured) and I have had an amazing week skating outdoors on our local frozen pond near Glasgow", says Helen Campbell. "I was very careful to check it is safe to skate on first; the ice was absolutely solid".
image copyrightFinlay Gray
image captionFlagging up a beautiful sunrise: An Aberdeen morning, from Finlay Gray.
image copyrightKris Horne
image captionWell-trained eye: "My husband Kris took this picture of our 12-year-old son Finlay at our local running track in a Falkirk park with the Ochils in the background", says Emma Horne. "Finlay can’t play his beloved rugby at the moment due to Covid but is keeping as fit as he can in other ways".
image copyrightJoe Gillies
image captionA strange light in the sky: Joe Gillies captured this Glasgow scene, complete with reflected light shade, on his phone.
image copyrightHermione Lamond
image captionSmiles more fun: First sledging experience for the happy pair of 16-month-old Annabel and 21-month-old Hugh in granny's garden, Isle of Skye, courtesy of Hermione Lamond.
image copyrightChris Green
image captionThe gloves are off: "A walk up Culter Fell (near Biggar), in near-Arctic conditions", says Chris Green.
image copyrightMark McGuire
image captionPark life: Mark McGuire captured Queen's Park in Glasgow looking like a winter wonderland.
image copyrightPaul Ross
image captionSpecial branch: "I have seen the Kingfisher darting by on the River Carron over the last two years", says Paul Ross. "This is the first time I have managed to get a sharpish image".
image copyrightCarole Brunton
image captionTrees frame: Carole Brunton captured this calming, if cold, scene at home in East Neuk, Fife.
image copyrightSandy Forbes
image captionCold feet: "A coot on one of Dundee's frozen Stobsmuir ponds", from Sandy Forbes.
image copyrightGary Chittick
image captionHaving the foggiest idea: "An image of atmospheric fog as it envelops Paisley", says Gary Chittick. "Hardly a single recognisable part of Glasgow could be seen".
image copyrightIain Clow
image captionSniffer dog: "Ollie, our 12-week-old cockapoo pup, experiences snow for the first time" says Iain Clow. "Lockdown garden fun in East Kilbride".
image copyrightColin Coutts
image caption... and it seems they never learn! "Zizou enjoying his sunny snowy morning walk at the river Spey in Knockando", says Colin Coutts.
image copyrightPhil Cowling
image captionI love Arran: "My wife and I stopped at the top of Fairlie Moor Road, looked back, and this is what we saw", explains Phil Cowling.
image copyrightRuth Moss
image captionOutstanding in its field: "Look who we spotted on our walk", says Ruth Moss. "He was very bold - wish we’d had something to feed him".
image copyrightAndy Leonard
image captionWatercolour art: "This is a photo of the Ythan in the centre of Ellon", says Andy Leonard. "The colour of the sky is reflected in the water - I used a slow shutter speed to emphasise the water movement."
image copyrightJohn McQueeney
image captionHatman and robin: "After an overnight fall of snow, Frosty and his friendly robin return to a Glasgow garden", says John McQueeney.
image copyrightGeoff Der
image captionSmall wonder: "These mini snowmen on the Prince of Wales Bridge in Kelvingrove Park brightened up a dull and foggy day", says Geoff Der.
image copyrightLaura Johnstone
image captionOne man and his dog: "Snowy walk with my husband and rescue dog Nico", says Laura Johnstone in Airdrie.
image copyrightAlan Crozier
image captionSpot the ball: "Haggs Castle golf course is closed - maybe!", says Alan Crozier.
image copyrightRobert Young
image captionSolar energy: Robert Young's sunset shot from Chapelton looking towards Whitelee wind farm features all sorts of power.
image copyrightWilma Phillips
image captionTwo for the price of one: "Duck!" could have been the cry from this heron in flight over a fellow bird at the River Avon, Hamilton, as seen by Wilma Phillips.
image copyrightAudrey Philpott
image captionRoom with a view: A nicely-framed sunset from Audrey Philpott of Skene, Aberdeenshire.
image copyrightSharon Donald
image captionBonnie picture: Sharon Donald was walking Bonnie the collie when she took this shot near Spean Bridge.
image copyrightCaseydee Warrander
image captionKeep it in the family: Derek Warrander making sure lockdown learning is music to the ears of Jessica, 11, and three-year-old Matthew in Aberdeenshire, courtesy of Caseydee Warrander.
image copyrightTomasz Zajac
image captionFeeling on top of the world: The Cobbler sunset, from Tomasz Zajac.
image copyrightLeigh Titterington
image captionIce to see you: "A photo of my husband, Stephen, and Sophie, through a sheet of ice which they then had great fun smashing", says Leigh Titterington in Menstrie, Clackmannanshire.
image copyrightEva Brodie
image captionSpace station: All quiet outside Glasgow Central, courtesy of Eva Brodie.
image copyrightKatherine Blum
image captionSnow angel: "Exploring a winter wonderland with my daughter Cora at Tyrebagger woods just outside Aberdeen", says Katherine Blum.
image copyrightStewart Paul
image captionTaps aff: "Hope this brings a smile to your face", says Stewart Paul in Cruden Bay. It certainly did!
image copyrightDavid Macleod
image captionSummit special: "Top of Craigellachie mountain, Aviemore", says David Macleod.

