Man jailed for murdering girlfriend's ex-partner
- Published
A 23-year-old man who murdered his girlfriend's former partner in a knife attack has been jailed.
Declan Blythe was given a life sentence for the fatal attack on Cameron McMillan in Motherwell in May 2019.
He was told he must serve a minimum of 16 years and three months before he is eligible for parole.
The attack took place after Mr McMillan turned up at the flat his ex-girlfriend Amy Newton shared with Blythe where a house party was being held.
Blythe had denied murder but was found guilty in November.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Harrower told him there were several times when he could have walked away before the fatal attack occurred.
The judge said that Blythe's claim that he acted in self defence was rightly rejected by the jury.
Defence counsel Donald Findlay QC said in his submission there was no doubt that Miss Newton had "a significant part to play in the tragic events that took place".
He said that she was "playing these two young men against each other".
The senior counsel said it was "a very sad and distressing case" which had led to two young lives being ruined.
Mr Findlay said of Blythe: "He is a young man with no criminal record and a good work record. He was leading what might be described as an ordinary life."
Blythe was also convicted of an earlier assault on Mr McMillan when he pushed and punched him on the same date as the murder and a serious attack on Miss Newton whom he punched on the head and knocked to the ground, leaving her unconscious.
Blythe's uncle Stephen Glen was ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work under a community payback order after he pushed and punched Mr McMillan on the same day.