Scotland's papers: Salmond and Sturgeon 'go to war'

image captionClaims by Alex Salmond that Nicola Sturgeon misled parliament feature on a number of the front pages. The Scotsman reports that Mr Salmond alleges evidence the first minister gave to an inquiry into the handling of sexual harassment claims against him was "simply untrue".image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail also reports that the former first minister claims Ms Sturgeon has broken the ministerial code with breaches including failing to inform the civil service in good time of her meetings with him. Ms Sturgeon says she "entirely rejects Mr Salmond's claims".image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports how Mr Salmond's claims came in a seven-page submission to a Holyrood inquiry, and prompted calls from opposition parties that the first minister should resign if the allegations are stood up.image captionThe i describes it as an "extraordinary attack" which has the potential to force Ms Sturgeon's resignation if proven true but it notes that she "entirely rejects" the claims.image captionOn Covid, the Scottish Daily Express leads with dire warnings about the increasing case numbers. The paper reports that the 93 deaths recorded on Friday is the highest daily figure since the outbreak began.image captionThe Herald splashes on an increase in care home fees which has attracted criticism for coming during the pandemic.image captionThe Courier's front page reports some staff at an Angus chicken factory at the centre of a second Covid outbreak attended a Hogmanay party.image captionDundee's Evening Telegraph features a wife's tribute to her husband after he lost a seven week battle with Covid.image captionEdinburgh's Evening News focuses on arrangements for home schooling in the city.image captionThe National reports that Nicola Sturgeon is going to make a pro-independence speech at an event organised by a European media outlet.image captionThe Scottish Sun leads with Dame Barbara Windsor's "star-studded" funeral. Her on-screen son, Ross Kemp, is quoted as saying: "The nation loved you, we loved you, and we all will miss you."image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with concern over the icy state of roads and pavements in the city.image captionThe Daily Star labels recent events in Washington DC "America's shame", with US President Donald Trump mocked up as a baby in the main image. "Madder than mad Jack McMad" is the headline.