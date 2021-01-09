Covid in Scotland: hospital numbers at new record high
- Published
The number of people being treated in Scotland's hospitals for coronavirus has reached another record daily high.
Latest Scottish government figures show a total of 1,596 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid.
This is up from Friday's figure of 1,530 patients.
The deaths of a further 93 people who had tested positive for the virus have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the same tally as Friday which was the highest daily figure of the pandemic.
It is the second day in a row there has been a record figure for Covid hospital patients.
Of the 1,596 people in hospital, a total of 109 are in intensive care, up seven on Friday's figure.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.