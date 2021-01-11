Pupils in Scotland struggle to get online amid Microsoft issue
- Published
Pupils across Scotland have been experiencing problems accessing Microsoft Teams as the majority move to home learning.
A number of schools, pupils and parents have reported the technology running slowly or not at all.
It is one of the main platforms being used for remote learning with schools shut until at least the end of February.
Microsoft Teams tweeted that the issue was being investigated.
'Don't panic'
Two schools in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, said the problem was a "national issue" although Renfrew High School urged pupils experiencing difficulties not to panic.
Clyde Valley High School tweeted: "Our online learning provision begins today for all of our pupils. Due to the very high demand for Microsoft Teams across Scotland, there may be issues initially getting logged on or accessing some files. This is a National issue on the site and may take a little time to rectify."
Coltness High School said: "Unfortunately it appears Microsoft Teams is struggling to cope with the traffic this morning.
"This is across Scotland and not isolated to Coltness. Pupils and staff are having difficulty loading files. We have reported the issue and hopefully this will be resolved soon."
Edinburgh City Council have texted all parents saying: "There is a citywide problem with Microsoft Teams this morning. Please be Patient as the council is working to resolve it."
It seems there is a wider problem with Microsoft Teams today due to the numbers using it. If you are trying and can’t get into a class please don’t panic. Hopefully Microsoft will resolve it soon.— RHS Digital Learning (@DigitalRhs) January 11, 2021
After one teacher complained to Microsoft Teams on Twitter, a staff member said: "We're currently investigating an issue where some users in the UK region are unable to access Microsoft Teams. We will provide further information as soon as this is available."
According to an Ofcom report in December, about 34,000 (1.2%) premises in Scotland were without a decent broadband connection, while superfast broadband coverage had increased to 94% of homes.
It also said that fixed and mobile networks in Scotland had "generally coped well" with increased demands during the pandemic.
It comes as plans for remote learning during the latest lockdown reveal big disparities between Scotland's 32 councils.
The decision on the best approach has been left to individual schools and teachers, meaning not all pupils will be offered live lessons.