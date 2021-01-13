Covid in Sotland: Tightening of lockdown rules announced
Covid restrictions around takeaway and click and collect services in Scotland are to tighten.
Only shops selling essential items - such as clothing, footwear, baby equipment, homeware and books -will be allowed to offer click and collect.
Collections must also be outdoors, with appointments staggered to avoid queuing.
And takeaways can no longer allow customers indoors, and must instead operate from a hatch or doorway.
The changed are among six new rules that will come into force on Saturday.
They also include a ban on the consumption of alcohol outdoors in all level four areas - which includes all of mainland Scotland and some islands - meaning takeaway pints will not be allowed.
And statutory guidance will also be published for employers to support people working from home.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that it essentially meant that if people were working from home during the lockdown last year, they must do so again this time.
Rules around work carried out in private properties will also be tightened - with only work for "maintenance, upkeep and functioning" to be allowed, rather than for example painting and decorating.
Finally, the first minister said the wording of the stay at home law will be altered to "close an apparent loophole", preventing people from leaving and "remaining" outdoors other than for an essential purpose.
Ms Sturgeon said: "We believe that both individually and collectively these additional measures, in further reducing the interactions that allow the virus to spread, will help our essential efforts to suppress it."