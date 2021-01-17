Scotland's papers: Vaccine conspiracies and Army helps deliver jabs

Scotland's papers: Vaccine conspiracies and Army helps deliver jabsPublishedduration17 minutes agoSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Sunday Times claims that up to 30% of social care workers in Scotland have voiced concerns about being vaccinated, with "antivax" campaigns being blamed for a slow uptake, says the paper.image captionThe Army is being drafted in to boost Scotland's "flagging" Covid vaccination scheme amid claims the jabs rollout is too slow, according to The Mail on Sunday.image captionThe Herald reports that Scottish volunteer vaccinators have hit out at "ridiculous" bureaucratic hoops and the "time-consuming" training courses they have to complete.image captionSenior government figures hope that every adult in Britain will be vaccinated by the end of June with increasing optimism the roll-out of the vaccine can be "accelerated", reports The Sunday Telegraph.image captionThe Sunday Express carries a message from Prince William, who is urging everyone to follow in his grandparents' footsteps and get the Covid vaccination.image captionThe Sunday Mail says there is "fury" over £2m worth of payouts to vaccine programme "consultants" in Scotland.image captionScotland on Sunday investigates how Brexit is affecting Scotland's fishing industry, finding it is "sinking under the weight of red tape".image captionThe Sunday Post reports on the story of a dental nurse who was killed by her boyfriend after begging police to force him to leave.image captionThe Sunday National says the SNP is to launch an independence taskforce with a new campaign strategist to be announced in the coming days.image captionThe Sun on Sunday says X Factor favourite Wagner was "duped" into recording a video which mocks Ex-Rangers player Fernando Ricksen, who died of motor neurone disease in 2019.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe ScotsmanThe NationalThe TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.