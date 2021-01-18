Covid in Scotland: Taxi drivers to be offered £1,500 cash grant
- Published
Taxi drivers affected by a huge drop in passenger numbers as a result of the pandemic are being encouraged to claim a £1,500 grant.
The Scottish government said councils would contact the country's 38,000 drivers directly inviting them to claim the cash.
The grant will be available for costs including licence fees and insurance payments for taxis not on the road.
Taxi journeys have fallen significantly since the start of the pandemic, with the Unite Union claiming 80% of taxi drivers have lost up to three quarters of their usual incomes.
Taxi drivers describe working 14 hours for £40
"When I heard the bars were closing on the Friday I was devastated, I drove home in tears," she said.
"But I got phone call from Asda asking me to come in for an interview on Saturday - I started stacking shelves on the Monday. I was offered a full-time job and I wish I'd taken it."
While taxis are still allowed to operate despite the latest lockdown, they have seen passenger numbers fall away as bars, restaurants and schools closed.
It comes as the government introduced new tighter Covid restrictions at the weekend limiting takeaway outlets and click-and-collect shopping.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: "We know how difficult this pandemic has been for taxi drivers and their families. They've truly gone the extra mile, continuing to provide a vital service for key workers and vulnerable individuals throughout the lockdown and beyond.
"Following the introduction of tighter regulations at Christmas I have trebled the budget originally announced for this fund to £57m, enough to provide grants of £1,500 to all of Scotland's 38,000 taxi and private hire drivers."
To be eligible for the scheme, taxi and private hire drivers must be licensed for the period 9 October 2020 to at least 31 January 2021.