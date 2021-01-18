Scotland's papers: Army leads vaccine rollout and 'patchy supplies'Publishedduration7 minutes agoSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMonday's big vaccine news in Scotland's newspapers is the army's involvement in setting up 80 vaccine hubs to deliver the rollout of the jabs. The Scotsman calls it the "largest peacetime resilience operation" carried out by the armed forces. It reports that 98 soldiers have been deployed to identify and prepare suitable locations and then organise vaccine delivery to the sites as well as setting them up for health staff to take over.image captionThe Scottish Daily Express calls the move a "Forces boost to Scots Covid blitz", saying that the development comes amid "claims Scotland is falling behind England" on delivery of the vaccines.image captionThe Metro reveals that most of the soldiers involved in the rollout will come from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. The front page also features a story about the fishing "chaos" quoting minister Dominic Raab who claims issues are not down to Brexit.image captionThe Edinburgh News front page also leads with the introduction of the army to help set up Covid vaccination hubs in Scotland.image captionIt's the same story making the lead in the Daily Telegraph, which says the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, based at Leuchars, have been organised into 11 vaccination centre set-up teams. They have been sent into the Covid effort by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.image captionMonday's Herald leads with claims from doctors that say the "patchy supply" of vaccine to GP surgeries across Scotland is hampering the speed of delivery to patients. The British Medical Association in Scotland said inconsistencies in supply made it difficult to plan patient appointments to receive the vaccine.image captionThe "warning over patchy jab supplies" also makes the top story in the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says Scotland's vaccine rollout is being hindered by issues with getting hold of the virus and that some GP surgeries have yet to receive any of the vaccines at all.image captionIn The Times, we learn that Scotland's vaccination plan is being "undermined by red tape and patchy supplies" as hospital admissions hit their highest levels since the pandemic began. The paper also reports that inoculation targets are in danger of being missed because of the erratic distribution of vaccine doses and a "burdensome recruitment process" that has been putting off would-be vaccinators.image captionThe i newspaper leads with bullet points on the Army involvement and the supply problems with the vaccine but also highlights the beginning of the phase which will see people over 70 begin to be called for vaccination.image caption"Jabs for every adult by autumn" is the Daily Record's headline. It reports that every adult in Scotland will be offered a first dose of Covid vaccine by September, according to government minister Dominic Raab. Mr Raab said on Sunday that the UK government was working towards a target of the entire county receiving their first jab by early autumn.image captionThe P&J reports on claims from a group of construction workers that they were encouraged to go to work instead of into self-isolation after a colleague tested positive for coronavirus. The story shared the front page with a dramatic photograph of a bridge parapet which collapsed on the railway line near Stonehaven on Friday.image captionTwo people were injured after trouble flared at a block of flats in Dundee, according to the Evening Telegraph. Police were called to Ancrum Court at around 23:15 on Saturday after reports a 33-year-old man had been assaulted. Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man was seriously hurt after reportedly jumping from a window.image captionThe Evening Express reports a story about a dog mauling a man after he allegedly attacked a woman. The papers says the dog bit the man after he had "knocked out the woman's teeth".image captionThe National leads with claims of "stark bias" in BBC Scotland's coronavirus update programme. The paper says that opposition parties are given the chance to respond to the first minister's daily briefing "without any input from the SNP".image captionThe Glasgow Times runs a story about a city councillor who allegedly shared photographs during a "pub crawl" while colleagues were meeting to discuss lockdown and claims he attended the "bare minimum" of meetings.image captionThe Daily Star's headline "A wall of silence for Phil's Spectre' refers to a lack of tributes for former music producer Phil Spector, who died on Sunday aged 81. He was serving a life sentence in prison for murder.image captionAnd the Courier leads with trouble at a Dundee bus company which has warned about a threat to jobs caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Bosses at Xplore Dundee have told staff up to 35 posts could be at risk due to a drop in passenger numbers.