Your pictures of Scotland 15 - 22 January

image copyrightAnn Baldwin
image captionHot dog: Ann Baldwin thinks it looks warm enough for a swim in this shot looking towards Inchcolm Island and Arthur’s Seat from the sailing club in Dalgety Bay, Fife, 10 minutes before sunrise.
image copyrightTessa McAndrew
image captionLittle sucker: Tessa McAndrew helped this beautiful octopus back into the water after finding him clinging to driftwood on the beach at Lower Largo.
image copyrightClaire Dunbar
image captionWindswept: Bad hair day for these trees in the Pentland Hills Regional Park in Edinburgh. Claire Dunbar took this picture during one of the many recent snow dumps in the area.
image copyrightColin Sergeant
image captionIntricate web: The sun was making an attempt to defrost this frozen spider web in Colin Sergeant's back garden in Motherwell.
image copyrightDavid Fox
image captionHindsight: David Fox thinks this roe deer fawn that he captured on his camera at Strathbraan in Perthshire will be "a future Monarch of the Glen".
image copyrightGordon Brandie
image captionTrue snowman: Only Gordon Brandie knows what this Highland fling snowman is wearing under his kilt and peg sporran in Faskally, Perthshire.
image copyrightHamish Will
image captionStill life: Artistic beauty found when looking through a drainage hole in the Arbroath sea wall.
image copyrightJordan Moreham
image captionBlurred lines: Sunrise on top of Falkland Hill in the early hours of the morning, taken by Jordan Moreham.
image copyrightJudith McIntyre
image captionStick together: Judith McIntyre spotted these wooden friends huddling to keep warm this winter in Kingston, Moray.
image copyrightSophia Lyons
image captionHowling wind: Three-year-old Poppy enjoying a very windy afternoon walk on Craiglockhart Hill in Edinburgh with her mum, Sophia Lyons.
image copyrightVictor Tregubov
image captionCollectivism vs Individualism: Victor Tregubov took this shot of birds in countryside near Glasgow.
image copyrightColin Little
image captionStrike a pose: Colin Little on the bank of the River Lossie in Elgin, said: "This otter posed for a couple of shots before diving under again."
image copyrightDerek Brown
image captionBlack and white: Derek Brown took this snowy scene in Stow just outside Galashiels in the Scottish Borders.
image copyrightMichelle Moggach
image captionEbb and flow: Michelle Moggach said it was "Baltic but beautiful" at Aberdeen Beach while she gazed at the sea.
image copyrightAlan Kemp
image captionAlan Kemp said about 100 fieldfares descended on his pink berry Rowan trees in Murthly, Perthshire and devoured the lot in one sitting.
image copyrightShirley Faichney
image captionMindfulness: Shirley Faichney captured a zen moment during a recent sunrise at West Wemyss beach in Fife.
image copyrightRachel Abbie
image captionBridge to nowhere: Rachel Abbie was left puzzled as to where her walk was leading at Belhaven Beach in Dunbar.
image copyrightRoss McKellar
image captionWinter wonderland: The path for Ross McKellar looks bright in High Blantyre in Glasgow.
image copyrightAgnes Neal
image captionAutumn meets winter: Agnes Neal observed a sole woman walking through this peaceful scene in Queen's Park in Glasgow.
image copyrightDavid Doogan
image captionSquirrel Nutkin: David Doogan loves it when this bushy-tailed friend joins him for a picnic in his garden in Glencoe, Argyll.
image copyrightKatie Gillingham
image captionTop of the world: ...well it was for Katie Gillingham and her friends on Goatfell on the Isle of Arran this week.
image copyrightArletta Babicz
image captionEthereal moonlight: Arletta Babicz thought there was a "magical vibe" when he took this shot of the most photographed tree in Scotland at Loch Lomond.
image copyrightChristopher Barrow
image captionFollow the herd: Christopher Barrow thought it was funny when this flock of sheep kept following him while he was out skiing in Almondbank, Perthshire.
image copyrightSeonaidh MacInnes
image captionPillars of the community: Poll nan Crann pier, known locally as Stinky Bay due to the large amount of seaweed blown onto the beach by storms which then rots in the sun. Seonaidh MacInnes took this picture at night on the Isle of Benbecula.
image copyrightJim Clark
image captionRising above the herd: Jim Clark thought this beast could have been thinking outside the box when he captured this shot at Glanderston Dam, Barrhead.
image copyrightDan Price-Davies
image captionVirgin powder: Dan Price-Davies enjoyed Alpine conditions at Clashindarroch Forest while Nordic skiing with his son, Lestyn, this week.
image copyrightSteve Mitchell
image captionCloud inversion: Steve Mitchell took in this stunning view overlooking a snowy drystone dyke at the top of the Cairn o' Mount (B974) road between Banchory and Fettercairn.
image copyrightLouise Harper
image captionWinter Washingland: Louise Harper took this picture of colourful plastic pegs with no job to do during heavy snow in Motherwell.
image copyrightTamar Lewis
image captionThe Night Walker: Tamar Lewis thought there was an eerie glow in the sky as he took an evening stroll through Pollok Country Park.
image copyrightDave Cullen
image captionStripped bare: This dead-looking tree brings life to Dave Cullen's picture of the Cramond landscape in Edinburgh.
image copyrightKenn Begley
image captionDuck down: All but one mallard enjoying the food thrown to them at St Fillans in the snow, taken by Kenn Begley.
image copyrightNeil Marchant
image captionWinter coat: Glen Tanar cleansed in white, near the summit of Baudy Meg in Aberdeenshire, taken by Neil Marchant.
image copyrightLaura Steel
image captionFyrish sunrise: It's as if Sir Hector Munro ordered his monument to be put in the best light possible for Laura Steel who took this picture in Evanton near Alness.
image copyrightDMM Production
image captionSun and shadows: Michal Markowski took this eye-catching picture in West Linton using a drone.
image copyrightJane Tweedie
image captionHair ice: Jane Tweedie noticed this rare phenomenon while out walking at Craigellachie, Moray. It is also known as ice wool or frost beard and is a type of ice that forms on dead wood and takes the shape of fine, silky hair.
image copyrightIzabela Bodzioch
image captionUdderly mootiful: Izabela Bodzioch took this picture of cows admiring the view of Ben Cruachan covered in snow.
image copyrightJan Overmeer
image captionIce bath: Jan Overmeer said he changed his mind about going for a swim in Loch Carron when he was greeted by this frozen scene.
image copyrightGraeme Mackay
image captionJack Frost: Graeme Mackay was mesmerised by the patterns Mother Nature had made on the sunroof of his car in Aberdeen.
image copyrightBob Smart
image captionSwan Lake: Bob Smart captured the sheer power and might of this magnificent bird at Townhill Loch in Fife.
image copyrightJames MacArthur
image captionFine sunset: James MacArthur captured the fresh breath of brightness burning the last corner of Loch Fyne as the sun dropped below the skyline.

