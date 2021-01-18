Scots TV and theatre star Andy Gray dies aged 61
- Published
Tributes have been paid to the actor Andy Gray who has died at the age of 61.
The Perth-born star was a well known face on TV and the stage for more than 40 years.
Among his best known on-screen roles were "Chancer" in the 1980s comedy City Lights and more recently "Pete Galloway" in BBC soap River City.
His River City co-star Gayle Telfer Stevens said Gray was a "national treasure".
She added: "Not only was he an exceptional actor and entertainer who brought so much joy to so many people, he was an extraordinary man.
"When you were in his presence you could feel it was of greatness. The most kind, clever, funny beyond measure, beautiful man."
Steve Carson, director of BBC Scotland, said: "We are deeply saddened by the news that one of Scotland's much loved comedy actors and close friend to many at BBC Scotland, Andy Gray has passed away.
"On screen and in person he could always make you laugh and was one of the kindest people to have around on any production. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."
Martin McCardie, executive producer at BBC Scotland Studios, added: "When Andy joined River City in 2016 he had an extremely successful stage, TV and film career behind him, but the character of Pete Galloway turned out to be one of the most popular ever to pass through Shieldinch.
"Andy took ill in 2018 and he had to leave the show and he had a difficult time. His ongoing recovery was borne with humour and gratitude for what he had. He had unfinished business on River City and we were looking forward to welcoming him back to film with us before the end of the current series."