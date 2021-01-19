Scotland's papers: Foreign travel warning and Celtic boss hits out

Scotland's papers: Foreign travel warning and Celtic boss hits outPublishedduration14 minutes agoSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Herald leads with the claim that 40 Scottish health experts warned the government six months ago that international travel was a main driver of Covid-19 infections. New rules requiring arrivals to take a negative coronavirus test up to 72 hours before departure and self-isolate after entering the UK came into effect yesterday.image captionThe Scotsman focuses on a warning from finance secretary Kate Forbes that Covid-related support for Scottish businesses "may be scaled back" in next week's budget over a "gap" in fiscal information from Westminster.image captionThe Sun leads with Celtic boss Neil Lennon hitting out at what he described as the the "barrage of hypocrisy" which his side has faced since returning from a trip to Dubai. Lennon criticised First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, saying the decision to tell 13 of his players to self-isolate after the training trip was motivated by politics and not public health.image captionThe Daily Star goes with the same line, as Neil Lennon insists the Celtic players and staff have been "treated like common criminals". Celtic defender Christopher Jullien was found to have Covid-19 after the Dubai break and and now a further player has also tested positive.image captionThe Times leads with Nicola Sturgeon promising Covid vaccinations for all over-70s in the next four weeks. The paper also reports that nearly all care home residents have now received their first jab.image captionThe Daily Express is not so positive, saying the vaccine roll-out has slowed down. It points to figures showing 400,000 doses of the vaccine have yet to be used.image captionIt's a similar line in the Daily Mail, which says 2,000 fewer people a day received the jab over the weekend compared to the end of last week.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says pressure is mounting on Nicola Sturgeon after it emerged 400,000 does of the coronavirus vaccine were yet to be used. The paper says the roll-out is moving twice as quickly in England as it is in Scotland.image captionThe National leads with SNP minister Humza Yousaf saying images from yesterday's Brexit deal protest by the seafood industry "should haunt the Scottish Tories".image captionThe Daily Record leads with its own probe into "lowlife landlords". The paper says one landlord in Uddingston tried to let a room for free in exchange for sex.image captionThe i focuses on MPs voting on continuing the £20-a-week universal credit top up. A non-binding Labour motion passed in the Commons - and while the government defended its support to those on benefits during the pandemic, the i reports the prime minister and chancellor were now considering delaying the change.image captionThe Courier leads with tributes being paid to Perth-born actor and comedy star Andy Gray, who died "following a brief battle with coronavirus".image captionThe Edinburgh News also features the death of panto regular Andy Gray. But it leads with fears that some vulnerable residents may have to move out of their care homes because of coronavirus risks.image captionThe Press and Journal focuses on Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a £23m compensation scheme for the fishing industry, after Scottish seafood firms took their protest over Brexit border delays to the gates of Downing Street.image captionThe Glasgow Times gives over much of its front page to Celtic boss Neil Lennon's anger at criticism the club has faced following its ill-fated trip to Dubai. Lennon has insisted the government "moved he goalposts" with travel restrictions while Celtic were at their training camp.image captionThe Evening Telegraph highlights the bravery of a schoolboy who lost his sight as he battled to recover from a brain tumour.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe ScotsmanThe NationalThe TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.