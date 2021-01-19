Covid in Scotland: GPs 'frustrated' with vaccine supply
- Published
GPs are frustrated by "bumpy" vaccine supply in Scotland when the workforce is ready and waiting, according to a leading physician.
Dr Andrew Buist, of BMA Scotland, said that patients are getting anxious and practices are struggling to plan.
Allowing GPs to use the Pfizer injection as well as AstraZeneca would be "quite possible", he added.
National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said he expected a "few little bumps on the road" with vaccine supply.
Dr Buist, who chairs BMA Scotland's GP committee, commented on figures published in The Scottish Sun, which suggested Scotland had received 700,000 vaccines - but only used 264,991.
He said: "The work force is there and that's why it's so incredibly frustrating when the patients want the vaccine, we're very keen to give it to our patients but we just don't have the vaccine in our fridge."
Could GPs use the Pfizer vaccine?
On Monday the first minister said vaccinating over-80s in the community was now picking up pace, with the target being to have them all given the first dose by 5 February.
However Dr Buist questioned whether Scotland would receive enough supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine to meet the target of offering vaccines to all over 70s and 80s by the middle of February.
Instead, he proposed that GPs should be allowed to use the Pfizer vaccine - which has to be stored in industrial freezers and has limits on the number of times it can be transported.
He said: "Once it's defrosted it can be used over five days. They do come in boxes of 975 doses and I am also aware that GPs in NHS Highland have already been using it.
"It is quite possible to use Pfizer in practice. Of course we absolutely want to minimise any wastage but with good planning we can do that."
Prof Leitch said there was no "medical or clinical" reason GPs could not use the Pfizer jab, but it would be "much harder logistically".
"The potential would be that we would waste a lot - because they don't have industrial freezers with which to store it," he said.
"Once it is defrosted you have to use it fast. And you can't transport it long distances - you can only transport it two six hours journeys. We don't want to send them 195 vials and they use four."
Dr Buist spoke on Monday about "inconsistencies" across the GP network, saying some practices had supplies but others had none.
Prof Leitch said this was "not a surprise" because Scotland did not receive enough of the vaccine to distribute to every one of the 1,100 vaccine centres.
However he said that the mid-February target for the over 70s and 80s will be met - though not without minor issues.
"AstraZeneca have told us what we will get and we have the infrastructure in place," he said. "I imagine there will be a few little bumps on the road about supply, about some practices and some people who have maybe missed their appointments.
"I don't think it will be absolutely smooth all the way to the middle of February. But yes, we are confident we will get the astonishing thing done of those 850,000 in next four weeks."