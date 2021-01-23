Scotland's papers: Covid jags for foodbank staff and fatal hotel fire

Scotland's papers: Covid jags for foodbank staff and fatal hotel firePublishedduration35 minutes agoSharenocloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionUnder the headline "deadly blunder", The Scottish Sun reports that a hotel fire which claimed the lives of two men started after a porter put a bag of ash and embers in a cupboard containing kindling and newspaper.image captionThe Daily Record calls the revelations about the Cameron House fire "shameful", and notes that fire experts repeatedly warned bosses about fire risks.image captionThe Scotsman reports that NHS Lothian has given people working at food banks the Covid vaccine before all care home residents and staff have received it.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News leads on the same revelations - and says there has been "confusion" over the rollout of the vaccine.image captionA leading paediatrician has told The Herald that long Covid effects could be worse in children. New research from the Office for National Statistics suggests higher numbers than expected may be experiencing long term effects.image captionThe Scottish edition of The Times leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warning that the variant of coronavirus that emerged in the UK may be "more deadly".image captionA healthcare worker in PPE stares out at readers from the front page of the Daily Telegraph. It says Mr Johnson's warning "overshadowed" the announcement of the fall in the R rate and that the data on the variant has "cast doubt over plans for lifting lockdown".image captionThe Daily Express also leads with the PM's revelation that early evidence suggests the variant of coronavirus that emerged in the UK may be more deadly.image captionThe i newspaper, however, leads on a more positive note. It reports that the UK is giving out "400,000 jabs a day" and that, in total, 5.4 million people have been vaccinated. "Lockdown does appear to be working against the new strain," it says, adding that the government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said there's growing evidence that vaccines will still work.image captionAccording to the Evening Express, a man has been taken to court for refusing to wear a mask - the paper says the case is believed to be the first of its kind in Aberdeen.image captionThe Glasgow Times has spoken to a woman who had to pay £600 in administration fees to release her impounded car while she recovered in hospital from coronavirus and a broken leg. The vehicle was impounded as she lent it to someone who was driving it without insurance.image captionAccording to The National, the SNP are set to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson that if pro-independence parties win a majority at the next Holyrood election and he refuses to allow another referendum, they will hold one anyway and "dare Westminster to challenge it in court".image captionThe noise when a car crashed into an Inverness shop sounded like an "explosion", The Press and Journal reports.image captionAn armed robber who took part in a raid on a shop worker has been jailed for six years and nine months, The Courier reports.image captionAnd the Daily Star reports that High Street shops are "planning on setting fire to some of their stuff" after a "Brexit internet red tape row". "Crikey!" it says.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail asks its readers to help it "get computers to schoolkids". It's launching a campaign to help up to a million children it says are struggling to learn while schools are closed to most pupils because they don't have access to laptops at home.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe ScotsmanThe NationalThe TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.