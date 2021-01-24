BBC News

Scotland's papers: 'Stick to rules' plea and 'five star death trap'

image copyrightSunday Express
image captionThe Scottish Sunday Express reports that Scots have been urged to stick to the rules after thousands of people contracted Covid while flouting lockdown restrictions.
image copyrightSunday Times
image captionThe Scotland edition of The Sunday Times leads with the headline "Our disunited kingdom" and reports on new polls that show a majority of voters in Scotland and Northern Ireland want referendums on the "break-up of Britain".
image copyrightScotland on Sunday
image captionThe Scotland on Sunday leads with a "doctor's plea from the front line" a year after the first coronavirus tests were carried out in Scotland.
image copyrightDaily Telegraph
image captionIn the Daily Telegraph the UK government's deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, asks people to continue following lockdown rules even if they have had vaccine.
image copyrightHerald
image captionIneos owner Jim Ratcliffe has turned down an invitation to talk to the Scottish government about "transforming Grangemouth into a carbon neutral hub", reports the Herald on Sunday.
image copyrightSunday Post
image captionMinisters have ordered research into the impact of delaying the second dose of the Covid vaccine, according to The Sunday Post.
image copyrightScottish Sun
image captionA survivor of the fatal Cameron House Hotel fire brands the building a "death trap" in the Scottish Sun on Sunday.
image copyrightSunday Mail
image captionThe Sunday Mail carries allegations about a political donation made to Scottish Labour leadership contender Anas Sarwar in 2011. The paper says there is no suggestion the MSP broke any electoral rules.
image copyrightSunday National
image captionThe Sunday National reports that the SNP has appointed a new independence taskforce strategist.
