Covid in Scotland: Two charged over lockdown breach after hill rescue
- Published
Two women who were rescued from Ben Lomond have been charged with breaching coronavirus regulations.
The walkers, who were in their 20s and from Fife, called for help after getting into difficulty in poor weather at about 14:00 on Saturday.
Lomond Mountain Rescue Team said the women were near the summit of the Stirlingshire peak when they raised the alarm.
They were helped to walk off the hill and were not injured.
Police Scotland said the women were charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct.
Under current restrictions, people who live in mainland Scotland are only permitted to leave their home or garden for an essential purpose such as work, exercise or essential shopping.
It is permitted to leave home for exercise which starts and finishes at the same place, and as long as it is within five miles from the boundary of your local authority area.