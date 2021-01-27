Scotland's papers: UK's Covid death toll passes 100,000 people

Scotland's papers: UK's Covid death toll passes 100,000 peoplePublished21 minutes agoSharenocloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman pictures Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his address to the nation as Britain becomes the fifth country to pass the "grim milestone" of 100,000 deaths.image captionThe Times has photographs of some of those who have died from Covid-19, the newspaper saying that another 30,000 fatalities have been predicted in the next month.image captionThe Daily Telegraph headlines a quote from the prime minister, who said he was "deeply sorry for every life that has been lost" as total Covid deaths in the UK reached 100,162 on Tuesday.image captionThe i newspaper uses the 100,162 figure as its headline, saying that only four other countries have passed 100,000 Covid deaths: the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.image captionBoris Johnson has vowed to honour all of Britain's Covid victims by working with "greater resolve" to beat the virus, reports the Daily Express.image captionThe Metro points out that the prime minister's comments come 10 months after he said Britain could "turn the tide in 12 weeks" on the Covid-19 pandemic.image captionScottish universities are counting the cost of Covid with £132m of losses as students choose to axe their accommodation contracts, reports The Herald.image captionThe Daily Mail says that "fewer than half" of the million vaccines allocated to Scotland have been used amid "growing anger" over the slow roll-out of the jabs.image captionThe National devotes its front page to a new drive for Scottish independence as the newspaper joins forces with Believe in Scotland for the "biggest indy campaign" since 2014.image captionTwo elderly neighbours who have been locked in a "bitter feud" over a strip of land for 20 years ended up in court after a "violent brawl", reports the Daily Record.image captionThe Courier also leads on the pensioner feud in Perth and Kinross, the newspaper saying that the pair were told by the sheriff to resolve their conflict over the one metre strip of land.image captionA trainee nurse who helped look after vulnerable care home residents during the pandemic has died of Covid-19, reports The Sun.image captionThe Daily Star apologises for "musing" that Piers Morgan could be prime minister as bookies slash the odds of that happening to 20/1.image captionA 29-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle accident on the A90 in Aberdeenshire, reports the Press and Journal.image captionThe Glasgow Times says a father and son are facing jail for possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.image captionNorth-east Scotland has seen a 54% cut in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks, reports the Evening Express.image captionThe Evening Telegraph has the story of a man who was dragged into a Dundee street and beaten in a "terrifying incident".image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says the city council has confirmed council tax rises as the authority faces "challenging" decisions.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe ScotsmanThe NationalThe TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.