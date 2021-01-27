Covid in Scotland: SQA sets teacher deadline for pupil grade estimates
Teachers will have until the middle of June to provide estimated grades for students who should have been sitting exams this year.
The Scottish Qualifications Authority is providing detailed guidance for teachers on just how these estimates should be made.
So far guidance has been published for around half of subjects and the rest should follow in the next few days.
The estimates from teachers will be signed off by head teachers.
The SQA confirmed the deadline will be 18 June.
Candidates should then receive these grades on results day in August unless there are any reasons for concern.
There will be no algorithm this year so a school's previous record should make no difference.
Phased return
Education Secretary John Swinney announced last October that National 5 exams are to be cancelled in 2021 and replaced with teacher assessments and coursework.
And last month he confirmed Higher and Advanced Highers exams will also not go ahead this summer.
School pupils across Scotland are continuing to learn from home after the country's Covid-19 lockdown was extended until at least the middle of February.
Mr Swinney last week said a phased return is likely for Scotland's schools when the restrictions are eventually eased.
The youngest pupils and those with additional support needs are expected to be the first to return to classrooms, as well as senior pupils preparing for assessment.