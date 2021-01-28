Covid in Scotland: 16 care home deaths in Invergordon
- Published
Sixteen care home residents have died amid Covid outbreaks in a Highlands town.
Ten people have died at HC-One owned Castle Gardens and six at Sanctuary Care operated Kintyre House in Invergordon.
The deaths, which have emerged since about 19 January, are being investigated by a special Crown Office unit.
The homes' owners said their thoughts were with the families affected.
Thirty-three residents have tested positive at Castle Gardens and 30 at Kintyre House, according to NHS Highland figures.
The health board said vaccinations had been given to all eligible staff and residents.
NHS Highland's Public Health Team is working with local health and social care staff, community nursing teams and GPs to support the care homes.
'Absolute priority'
The deaths have been reported to the procurator fiscal and are being investigated by a special Crown Office unit set up to probe Covid-linked deaths at care homes across Scotland.
A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: "The investigation into the deaths, under the direction of the Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team, is ongoing and the families will be updated in relation to any significant developments."
HC-One said its thoughts and sympathies were with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus.
A spokesman said: "We are working closely with our local health partners to respond to the outbreak.
"We continue to implement our infection control measures and we have the staff, PPE and equipment needed to protect residents and colleagues.
"Our residents are our absolute priority and we are doing everything we can to support them to return to good health."
Sanctuary Care said: "While we would not comment specifically on the medical condition of any of our residents or staff, we completely understand how worrying the pandemic remains for the families of everyone in our homes and can reassure them that the safety of their loved ones is always our absolute priority."