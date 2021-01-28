Scottish income tax 2021-22 - What might you be paying?

"Those earning £50,000 or less will see a small saving in National Insurance due to the increase in the primary threshold from £9,500 to £9,568 annually (with equivalent figures for those paid weekly or monthly). This will give an NIC saving of up to £8.16 pa for employees and £6.12 pa for the self-employed; those earning over £9,568 will see the full savings. Higher earners will pay slightly more NIC (up to £18.84 extra) due to the increase in the upper threshold to £50,270.