Scotland's papers: Covid tax freeze and PM's indyref 'attack'Published47 minutes agoimage captionBoris Johnson's visit to Scotland features on a number of the front pages with the Daily Record describing the trip as an "indy propaganda mission" after the prime minister's insistence the independence debate is "irrelevant" to most people.image captionThe move to make no changes to income tax rates and bands in the coming year as part of the latest Scottish government budget makes the front page of the i.image captionThe Daily Express reports that Boris Johnson will be back in Scotland campaigning for the upcoming Holyrood elections.image captionThe Scotsman reports that the prime minister used his trip to argue that the priority should be "fighting this pandemic and coming back more strongly together" rather than arguing about the constitution.image caption"Wild horses won't keep me away" was Mr Johnson's reply when asked if would be back to Scotland to campaign, as The Sun reports.image captionThe National points out that 20 opinion polls in a row have shown a majority support for Scottish independence.image captionThe Glasgow Times carries reaction to the fact Mr Johnson travelled from London to the city as part of his visit to Scotland.image captionThe Herald carries reaction to the fact Mr Johnson travelled from London to the city as part of his visit to Scotland.image captionThe £90m earmarked for local authorities as an incentive to freeze council tax rates makes the front page of The Herald.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail characterises the spending plans as the "better together budget" as a result of the increased money allocated to the Scottish government from the UK government.image captionThe Press and Journal reports that the budget will help Scotland "bounce back from dark times", according to finance secretary Kate Forbes.image captionThe Courier leads with Ms Forbes' argument that Brexit has taken a "wrecking ball" to her spending plans.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "showboating" and "attempting to curry favour" with the EU by promising to publish data on how many doses Scotland expects each week.image captionThe Metro says the first minister has "given Boris Johnson the needle" by offering to help the EU over the vaccine row.image captionThe prime minister has said he is confident the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine works for over-65s after Germany decided not to use it for that age group, the Times reports.image captionA warning about the impact of Covid on hospitals makes the front page of the Aberdeen Evening Express.image captionPlans to make temporary changes to bike lanes a permanent feature makes the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News.image captionA violent attack on a Dundee woman makes the front page of the city's Evening Telegraph.image captionFinally, the Daily Star reports that experts have found monkeys could speak if they wanted to but "can't be bothered". The paper sees some similarities with what it describes as the "cowardly custards" in Mr Johnson's cabinet.