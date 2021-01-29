Covid deaths in Scotland pass 6,000 milestone
- Published
More than 6,000 people have now died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland since the pandemic began.
A further 70 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total by that measure to 6,040.
However, separate figures released by the National Records of Scotland earlier this week showed that the virus has been mentioned on 7,902 death certificates in Scotland.
A total of 177,688 people have now tested positive in Scotland.
The whole of the Western Isles is likely to be moved into level four restrictions later on Friday amid concern over a rise in the number of cases.
But the overall number of people in hospital with the virus across the country has been falling in recent days.
And Health Secretary Jeane Freeman told the Scottish government's daily coronavirus briefing that 515,855 people had received their first dose of vaccine by Friday morning.
The Scottish government has insisted that it is on track to meet its target of having vaccinated everyone over the age of 80 by the end of next week, and the over-70s by the middle of February.
But there have been concerns from GPs and opposition parties that the vaccine roll-out in Scotland has been lagging behind England.
Ms Freeman said two further mass vaccination centres would open in Aberdeen and Edinburgh on Monday, in addition to the one that is already operating in Glasgow.
The site at the Edinburgh EICC will be able to vaccinate more than 21,000 a week, with Aberdeen facility at P&J Live will vaccinate about 6,000 people every week.
The Louisa Jordan mass vaccination centre in Glasgow has been operating since 8 December.
It has been carrying out between 1,000 and 5,000 vaccinations daily, and has the capacity to move to 10,000 per day.
Smaller vaccination centres are also opening across the country, many of which are located in community facilities such as village halls and sports centres as well as GP surgeries.
Ms Freeman said: "Everyone aged 70 to 79, and extremely clinically vulnerable adults, should receive an invitation letter for a vaccination by the end of this week.
"And subject to supplies all of them will have received their first dose of the vaccine by mid-February.
"In addition, the scale up of the mass vaccination centres in Edinburgh and Aberdeen joining the one in Glasgow means invitation letters will start going out next week to 65 to 69-year-olds in the Lothian, Grampian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board areas."
Ms Freeman said planning was "well advanced" in other areas, and letters will be sent out within the next two weeks - although most of those letters are expected to arrive in the coming days.