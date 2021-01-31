BBC News

BBC Scotland headquarters evacuated due to fire

Published
image copyrightKirsten Smith
image captionFire could be seen coming from the roof of the building

Staff at the BBC Scotland headquarters in Glasgow were evacuated due to a fire.

Firefighters were called out to the Pacific Quay building at about 11:30 on Sunday.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the broadcaster's six-storey building.

BBC Radio Scotland's Off the Ball programme was taken off air and was replaced by a network programme. Output has since gone back on air.

All staff were allowed back into the building just after 13:00 and no-one is believed to have been hurt.

image copyrightKirsten Smith

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 11:26 on Sunday 31 January to reports of smoke issuing from the roof of a commercial building at Pacific Quay.

"Operations control have mobilised four appliances and one aerial platform appliance to the scene and firefighters are presently working to extinguish a fire which has taken hold in a utility room on top of the roof."

Related Topics