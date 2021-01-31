BBC Scotland headquarters evacuated due to fire
- Published
Staff at the BBC Scotland headquarters in Glasgow were evacuated due to a fire.
Firefighters were called out to the Pacific Quay building at about 11:30 on Sunday.
Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the broadcaster's six-storey building.
BBC Radio Scotland's Off the Ball programme was taken off air and was replaced by a network programme. Output has since gone back on air.
All staff were allowed back into the building just after 13:00 and no-one is believed to have been hurt.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 11:26 on Sunday 31 January to reports of smoke issuing from the roof of a commercial building at Pacific Quay.
"Operations control have mobilised four appliances and one aerial platform appliance to the scene and firefighters are presently working to extinguish a fire which has taken hold in a utility room on top of the roof."