Covid in Scotland: Cases rise by 1,003
- Published
Scotland has registered a further 1,003 positive Covid tests.
Daily figures for Sunday showed that 14,163 new tests were carried out, with a positivity rate of 8.1%, up from 5.8% in the previous 24 hours.
Six deaths have been recorded since the last set of figures, but it should be noted that register offices are closed at the weekend.
One more person with recently confirmed Covid-19 is in intensive care, bringing the total to 143.
There are now 1,941 people in hospital, a drop of 11.
The death toll of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is now 6,106.
Of the new cases, 291 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 176 in Lanarkshire, and 121 in Lothian.
'Don't delay vaccine appointments'
The Scottish government has also confirmed that 566,269 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 7,794 have received their second dose.
On Saturday, public health expert Prof Linda Bauld said it was important that anyone offered the vaccine should accept it, and not be concerned about which vaccine was offered.
She said: "We should recognise that if we are offered an appointment we should take it up. Its phenomenal the rate science is delivering these vaccines. It was reassuring to hear Novavax is effective against the variant but it is important if someone gets an appointment, they go. If you delay, you are delaying potential protection for yourself."
She said overall the situation was moving in the right direction, but very slowly.