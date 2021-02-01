Scotland's papers: Vaccine record and Covid's 'lost generation'Published30 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionCoronavirus dominates most of the front pages with the Scottish Daily Mail reporting that pupils missing classes during the pandemic could face up to £350bn in lost earnings over their careers - about £40k each on average, according to a report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies.image caption"UK breaks vaccination record with 600,000 jabs in a day" is the headline on the i's front page. Nearly 1% of the population has been vaccinated in a single day, the paper reports, with the effects of the vaccination programme expected to be apparent in two weeks.image captionThe Metro also leads with the UK-wide vaccination tally and also has a picture of Captain Sir Tom Moore after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.image captionThe Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph looks at the difference in the rate at which jabs are being offered in Scotland compared to the rest of the UK, reporting criticism that the Scottish government's approach has been too slow.image captionThe Daily Express also carries the UK vaccination figures and marks Health Secretary Matt Hancock's comments that the growing pace of the vaccine rollout means the UK is set for a great summer.image captionPrime Minister Boris Johnson has celebrated a "crucial milestone" after all older people in English care homes were offered a coronavirus vaccine, the Scottish edition of The Times reports.image caption"Pray for Tom" is the headline on the front of the Sun, accompanied by a picture of Captain Tom walking. His daughter, Ms Ingram-Moore, said he was not in intensive care and thanked medics doing "all they can" to make him comfortable.image captionThe Aberdeen Evening Express marks the success of NHS Grampian in offering the first dose of the vaccine to all people over the age of 80 in the north east of Scotland.image captionOn a different Covid theme, the Press and Journal reports that two people from Glasgow have been fined after flouting lockdown laws to try to climb Ben Nevis before they then needed to be rescued.image copyrightHeraldimage captionAway from Covid, the Herald reports the findings of a survey of 148 current and former students and staff at Stirling University about the prevalence of sexual violence at the institution.image captionThe National reports criticism of the UK government's position on a second independence referendum.image captionThe father of a woman who is part of an underground protest in London against the HS2 railway line in England makes the front page of the Daily Record.image captionThe Courier reports on the death of a woman after an "incident" at a hospital in Perth.image captionThe demolition of an "eyesore pub" makes the front page of the Glasgow Times.image captionDundee's Evening Telegraph reports how three dogs have fallen ill after a spate of suspected poisonings in a city park.image captionThe Daily Star reports that a "gut-busting" new pill that captures fat in food and stops it turning into calories will soon be available.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe ScotsmanThe NationalThe TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.