Pianist Michael Biggins is BBC Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the year

Pianist Michael Biggins has been named BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician for 2021.
The 23-year-old, from Glasgow, took the prize ahead of five other finalists at a socially-distanced event at the BBC's Pacific Quay HQ.
The judges said they were "enthralled by his stage presence" and "breath-taking performance".
Past winners of the competition include piper Ali Levack, fiddler Benedict Morris and singer Hannah Rarity.
Michael's prize includes a recording session with BBC Scotland and he will also perform at the Scots Trad Music Awards to be held in December.
He said: "The other finalists and I were delighted that the competition could go ahead this year because so many other events have had to be cancelled.
"It's been a difficult year to be a performer, so winning this title has given me such a boost and a hope for better things to come.
"I know it's been a springboard for many past winners, so I'd love to follow in their footsteps."
Michael studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, splitting his time between the classical and traditional music courses.
He currently performs with bands TRIP, The Canny Band and Northern Company.
This year's other finalists were Ellie Beaton from Aberdeenshire (voice), Iona Fyfe from Huntly (voice), Lucie Hendry from Aberdeenshire (lever harp), Bradley Parker from Co Down, Northern Ireland (bagpipes) and Graham Rorie from Orkney (fiddle).