Scotland's papers: Concern over pace of vaccine rollout

Scotland's papers: Concern over pace of vaccine rolloutPublished18 minutes agoimage captionCovid is once again the main story in most of the papers with the Daily Record focusing on comments made by Jeane Freeman last year that she hoped that up to one million Scots would be given a Coronavirus vaccine by the end of January.image captionThe Scottish Sun raises concerns about "getting the jab done" after Sunday's tally of 9,028 vaccinations was a record daily vaccination low.image captionNicola Sturgeon is "in denial" about the rate of delivery for the vaccine, according to comments carried on the front page of The Daily Telegraph.image captionThe Scotsman also focuses on the vaccine rollout, pointing out Ms Freeman "adapted" her rollout estimate to 560,000 in mid-January.image captionThe Daily Express reports that critics have told the first minister to "quit the charade" that an early focus on care homes was behind what it describes as a sluggish start to the vaccine programme.image captionThe first minister stating vaccine numbers are "dipping a bit" at weekends is the focus of the Herald's front page on the inoculation rollout.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News also focuses on the national vaccine rollout with the paper reporting that the Scottish government has said there have been issues with a shortage of supply.image captionThe front page of the Scottish Daily Mail leads on the door-to-door testing plan targeting the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa. The paper calls the goal of testing 80,000 people in England a "frantic bid" to head off a potential threat to the UK's mass vaccination campaign.image captionThe Metro also focuses on the "test blitz", saying at least 11 people have tested positive for the variant in the last week, despite having no travel links to South Africa.image captionVaccinations are also the focus of the i newspaper front page, which says millions of people who have already had the vaccine will get a booster to offer greater protection against the South African variant.image captionWarnings from government scientific advisers two weeks ago that only mandatory hotel quarantine would prevent the spread of new variants are the focus of the Times' front page.image captionThe National reports that Joanna Cherry has been dropped from the SNP's frontbench team at Westminster. The Edinburgh South West MP said she was sacked from the justice position.image captionThe closure of a visitor attraction in the Highlands makes the front page of the Press and Journal.image captionA man who tried to smuggle £900,000 through Glasgow Airport is the front page story in the Glasgow Times.image captionAberdeen's Evening Express leads with the jailing of a fraudster who was a gambling addict.image captionTwo daughters who missed out on a share of their father's estate is the splash in The Courier.image captionA court case involving a man secretly filming his former partner makes the front page of the Dundee Evening Telegraph.