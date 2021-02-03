Scotland's papers: Schools reopening plan and tributes to Captain Tom

Scotland's papers: Schools reopening plan and tributes to Captain TomPublished29 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionCovid features on the majority of the front pages with the Scottish Daily Mail splashing on news that Scotland's youngest pupils are likely to return to the classroom full time from 22 February.image captionThe Metro also leads on the phased reopening and plans to ramp up testing of staff and pupils to aid the return of in-school teaching.image captionUnion concerns the Scottish government is "rushing" the reopening of Scotland's schools are reported on the front page of The Herald.image captionThe Scotsman says high school pupils will face twice-weekly tests as part of the bid to get older children back to face-to-face education.image captionThe Press and Journal reports that nursery and P1 to P3 pupils will be the first to go back to school in a move that still needs to be given the final go-ahead in two weeks' time.image captionThe gradual reopening of schools features on the front page of The Courier which also highlights the much anticipated extension of lockdown.image captionNews that Boris Johnson visited a lab with a Covid outbreak during his visit to Scotland makes the front page of the Daily Record.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News features health secretary Jeane Freeman admitting the vaccine rollout needs to speed up.image captionPictures of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the NHS fundraiser who died aged 100 after contracting Covid, feature on most of the front pages. "We never walked alone with you by our side" reads the Scottish Daily Express headline in a nod to Capt Sir Tom's number one hit single.image captionThe Scottish Sun pictures the World War Two veteran both as a young man in wartime and walking around his garden during his fundraising challenge last year, wearing his medals.image caption"The best of us" is how the i newspaper pays tribute to Sir Tom with the paper calling him a "war hero and optimist" who inspired the nation with his multi-million pound fundraising efforts for the NHS during the first lockdown.image captionA single dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can stop two-thirds of onward infections, reports The Times.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that the Oxford trial results have raised hopes that lockdown restrictions could be reduced by Easter.image captionStaying with Covid, Aberdeen's Evening Express says levels of the virus in the north east are dropping at an encouraging rate.image captionThe Dundee Evening Telegraph reports that a body has been found in a block of flats in the city.image captionDemands for a public inquiry into the botched police and Crown Office investigation relating to the sale of Rangers make the front page of the Glasgow Times.image captionReports of a Westminster plot to "slash cash for Scotland" make the front page of The National.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.