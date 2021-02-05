BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 29 January - 5 February

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 29 January and 5 February.

image copyrightColin MacKinnon
image captionColin MacKinnon submitted this photo of the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge. He said: "It was a rather cold affair, but as you can see, it offered a great opportunity to snap this."
image copyrightGraham Rosie
image captionGraham Rosie sent in this picture of his friends' dog Poppy in Deepsyke Forest. He said: "She really enjoyed frolicking through the deep mounds of powdery snow."
image copyrightAlan MacKenzie
image captionAlan MacKenzie writes: "This is a robin that was born last year and has become increasingly calm in my presence and follows me around when I am in the garden, waiting for me to drop a few meal worms. I am under no illusion, it's the worms that are the attraction and not me."
image copyrightAlex McSorley
image captionAlex McSorley from Kelso sent in this striking photo of his experiment to try and freeze bubbles in his garden, using a mixture of washing soap, sugar and a touch of glycerine.
image copyrightAlistair Devine
image captionAlastair Devine sent us this photo (taken through the window) of his "magic mum Betty Devine", pictured in her room on her 101st birthday in the Jordanhill Care Home, Glasgow.
image copyrightCurtis Welsh
image captionCurtis Welsh sent in this photo of a blue tit "putting on a brave face in our Scottish Borders garden with an expression which almost says 'roll on summer'!"
image copyrightGregor Muir
image captionGregor Muir said: "Returning from a police radio communications fault on Barra I captured this scenic shot out the window of the helicopter looking right up Loch Etive."
image copyrightGreg Kobiela
image captionGreg Kobiela sent us this photo of Leith Harbour towards sunrise.
image copyrightGus Traill
image captionGus Traill from Dumfries said: "Barnacle geese are a familiar sight in this neck of the woods and regularly fly over my house on their way to feed from Caerlaverock Nature Reserve where they winter each year."
image copyrightHeather Rosie
image captionHeather Rosie from Strathpeffer submitted this photo of Mollie enjoying a rest in the sunshine during her afternoon walk.
image copyrightJohn McGowan
image captionJohn McGowan said: "I'm lucky to live near the mountains which surround Ullapool, so I had taken a wee drive up to Destitution Road" describing it as "a great place to recharge the soul."
image copyrightLaura Murray
image captionLaura Murray from Inverness sent us this photo of Highand cows having a face-off in the snow
image copyrightLeisa Zakeri
image captionLeisa Zakeri came across these friendly alpacas in Dingwall, which "made her day." She said: "Apparently they are the new celebs in town!"
image copyrightLouise McElhatton
image caption"Whatever happened to Dolly the sheep?", asks Louise McElhatton after spotting this curious optical illusion at Dunottar Castle
image copyrightMichael Ure
image captionMichael Ure said: "I captured this rather nice moment whilst photographing Ben Na Cailich at Broadford on the Isle of Skye."
image copyrightNeil Hebden
image captionNeil Hebden from Newtonhill, Aberdeenshire said: "I saw this robin getting its feathers ruffled in the wind and thought even he looks chilly."
image copyrightVirginia Neilson
image captionVirginia Neilson captured this dramatic image during a walk in Dundee's Camperdown Park
image copyrightNiamh Doherty
image captionNiamh Doherty thought this otter playing in the seaweed in Oban Bay might be eagerly waiting for the nail salon to reopen.
image copyrightRebecca Whyte
image captionRebecca Whyte said: "This is Dougal, the mini Shetland pony. He and his friends have been staying home with us in Inchinnan throughout the pandemic. His cute snoot always cheers me up and I hope it makes other people smile too!"
image copyrightJohn Davidson
image captionJohn Davidson from Blackford, Perthshire took this photo of a roe deer on Whitemuir. He said: "I see them regularly when I am there. They will often bark at me, annoyed at me sharing their space."
image copyrightColin Dunlop
image captionColin Dunlop from Carluke took this photo of Lola the border collie and Stella the goat kid. He said: "Stella is having to be hand reared, but has made friends with the dogs and other goats on the farm."
image copyrightUrska Demsar
image captionUrska Demsar said: "Here is a photo I took this morning in St Andrews. The track of the postman's cart in the fresh snow reminded me of the track that Curiosity rover is leaving on Mars."
image copyrightJacky Brooks
image captionJacky Brooks took this shot of husband Doug and dog Lachie at the Rua Reidh Lighthouse near Gairloch in Wester Ross.
image copyrightBill Cameron
image captionBill Cameron from Lochaber took this photo of the road to Ben Nevis during a cycle ride.
image copyrightErskine Logan
image captionErskine Logan captured this image of Marischal College in Aberdeen, which was lit in blue in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore.
image copyrightGeorgina Maxwell
image captionGeorgina Maxwell sent in this photo taken by her husband of her and dog Spiros on Ben Rinnes in Moray.
image copyrightJacki Gordon
image captionJacki Gordon from Glasgow sent us another of her popular miniature creations, which she has called "less mess, same flavour"
image copyrightJohn Lang
image captionJohn Lang captured this shot of the Squinty Bridge in Glasgow on a frosty February afternoon.
image copyrightIan Craig
image captionIan Craig took this dramatic photo of crashing waves in Anstruther
image copyrightIain Bear
image captionIain Bear captured Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument during a walk in the Ochils

